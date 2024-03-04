Barbara Announces Good Crazy Imprint With 'Church Of House' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The artist Barbara is Good Crazy with her new album Palm Dreams, parties, collaborations you crave, and more music.

Electronic music producer and vocalist Barbara is powerful this spring of 2024 with the launch of her record label and brand Good Crazy, distributed globally by Paradise Worldwide.

Good Crazy is a new home for the best of the underground. Where we play by no rules, no genres and no limits. Only the best music and sounds from every corner of the world. We're crazy but good crazy.

Good Crazy's musical output is a broad sonic kaleidoscope, a dance across genres that shows off founder Barbara's polymathy in Nu-disco, Tech House, Indie Dance, and Deep House. The first release from Good Crazy will be two singles from Barbara's 15 track album Palm Dreams.

'Church Of House' lands today offering a lower tempo insight into what is to come from the multi-genre collection as Barbara's vocal talent stands strong demonstrating her unique ability to adapt to every musical backbone.

'Horse At the Disco' will be the final single to pave the way to 'Palm Dreams' expected to land later this week, in what will be an eagerly anticipated second look behind the curtain, this time as a punchier club focussed offering.

Stay tuned for further news on the upcoming Good Crazy events and additional releases with Ed Hoffman expected to make his Good Crazy debut with the release of the label's theme song, "Good Crazy" later this spring.