Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

She also has announced her upcoming album 'SIRENCORE' out in March.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

Sirencore songstress BANSHEE has released the new single and music video for her cover of Lana Del Rey's "High by the Beach." She also has announced her upcoming album 'SIRENCORE' out in March.

Banshee (aka Rachel Knight) says "‘High by the Beach' is a siren song that resonates deep within my soul. To me it's an anthem of resilience—breaking free from toxic situations, prioritizing one's self, finding comfort in nature. The Sirencore version is reimagined to mirror how the lyrics feel to me."

After experiences with abuse and sexual assault while playing in bands in her local music scene, Banshee aka Rachel Knight decided to move to Los Angeles to spend all of her time on her newly created project Banshee, where Rachel is the sole writer and producer. 

In 2022 she released her debut album 'FAIRY METAL' and was lauded by publications like Loudwire, Alternative Press and Revolver (who called her an artist to watch for 2022). 

Songs from the albums were heavily featured across leading playlists like Spotify's Phonk, Misfits 2.0, New Music Friday, and Alternative Metal, and Apple Music's Breaking Metal and Sinister Sounds. On January 13th, 2023, Banshee also held her first ever headline show, Cult of Banshee, which took place in Los Angeles and raised nearly $2,000 for the non-profit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. 

Banshee has a very strong social media following, as she's blown up on Tiktok due to her outspokenness on abuse and sexual assault in the scene, which can be heavily heard in the songs "MEN ARE TRASH (WAH WAH)", "KILL ALL PREDATORS" and "DEATH OF A PREDATOR". These songs have amassed millions of streams and she's been heavily featured across leading playlists like Spotify's Phonk, Misfits 2.0, New Music Friday, and Alternative Metal, and Apple Music's Breaking Metal and Sinister Sounds.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ardn Releases New Single Bullseye Photo
Ardn Releases New Single 'Bullseye'

ARDN has released a new single titled 'BULLSEYE'. The Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok in 2022.

2
Glaive Shares New Single Even When The Sun Is Dead Photo
Glaive Shares New Single 'Even When The Sun Is Dead'

GLAIVE shares new single 'Even When The Sun is Dead' with video. Recorded in Alaska with producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), “Even When The Sun is Dead” follows glaive's first taste of new music in 2024, “huh,” released last week.

3
Jazzy Unveils Single Shooting Star Photo
Jazzy Unveils Single 'Shooting Star'

Jazzy unveils her single “Shooting Star” via Astralwerks Records. “Shooting Star” was initially an exclusive to the vinyl of her celebrated debut EP, Constellations, but due to popular demand, the track has finally made its way onto streaming services on an expanded version of the EP.

4
Anne Wilson to Drop New Album REBEL in April Photo
Anne Wilson to Drop New Album 'REBEL' in April

Anne Wilson announces her new album, REBEL. A co-writer on each of the album's 16 tracks, Wilson teamed up with some of Music Row's most in-demand songwriters for a revolutionary project firmly rooted in both Country and Christian music, produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith.

More Hot Stories For You

Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'
Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'
Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'
Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
MOULIN ROUGE!