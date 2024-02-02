Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

Sirencore songstress BANSHEE has released the new single and music video for her cover of Lana Del Rey's "High by the Beach." She also has announced her upcoming album 'SIRENCORE' out in March.

Banshee (aka Rachel Knight) says "‘High by the Beach' is a siren song that resonates deep within my soul. To me it's an anthem of resilience—breaking free from toxic situations, prioritizing one's self, finding comfort in nature. The Sirencore version is reimagined to mirror how the lyrics feel to me."

After experiences with abuse and sexual assault while playing in bands in her local music scene, Banshee aka Rachel Knight decided to move to Los Angeles to spend all of her time on her newly created project Banshee, where Rachel is the sole writer and producer.

In 2022 she released her debut album 'FAIRY METAL' and was lauded by publications like Loudwire, Alternative Press and Revolver (who called her an artist to watch for 2022).

Songs from the albums were heavily featured across leading playlists like Spotify's Phonk, Misfits 2.0, New Music Friday, and Alternative Metal, and Apple Music's Breaking Metal and Sinister Sounds. On January 13th, 2023, Banshee also held her first ever headline show, Cult of Banshee, which took place in Los Angeles and raised nearly $2,000 for the non-profit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Banshee has a very strong social media following, as she's blown up on Tiktok due to her outspokenness on abuse and sexual assault in the scene, which can be heavily heard in the songs "MEN ARE TRASH (WAH WAH)", "KILL ALL PREDATORS" and "DEATH OF A PREDATOR". These songs have amassed millions of streams and she's been heavily featured across leading playlists like Spotify's Phonk, Misfits 2.0, New Music Friday, and Alternative Metal, and Apple Music's Breaking Metal and Sinister Sounds.