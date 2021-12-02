Banned & Outlawed Deliver Downhome Ode To The Genre In “Real Country Song”

Three chords and the truth.' That's what they say country music is built on... And for multi-award nominated Hazelridge, Manitoba's Banned & Outlawed - and their latest single, "Real Country Song" - that sentiment is absolute fact.

With country music being the air they breathe, the food they eat, and the song in their hearts, the brothers Jon and Daniel Hnatishin's authentic and sought-after yarn-spinning recently earned them multiple nominations at the 2021 Manitoba Country Music Awards - including for Group/Duo of the Year, Emerging Artist Award, Roots Artist/Duo/Group of the Year, and Daniel for All Star Band of the Year - Drums.

Featured in a variety of outlets, including Record World, Canadian Beats, and Cashbox Canada, and more - and having opened for heavyweight Aaron Pritchett, and sharing the stage with more country greats in Dean Brody, Lonestar, the Hunter Brothers, and Emerson Drive since stepping onto the scene - "Real Country Song" follows this year's previous release, "Livin' my Life in a Small Town," and continues to deliver their brand of blue-collar-true country music as a way of life.

In their downhome ode to the genre that fits them better than a well-worn Stetson, "Real Country Song" lands as a track that will have you feeding another quarter in the jukebox at the midwestern roadhouse on a Friday night.

"Real Country Song" is available now.