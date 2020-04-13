Bandsintown LIVE This Week: The net.werk Festival Unites Diverse Electronic Music Producers and DJs

Bandsintown LIVE celebrates artists and showcases talents all over the world, with more than 725,000 unique viewers having tuned into the free, intimate music programming on Bandsintown LIVE's Twitch channel since its launch 3 weeks ago.

This Thursday, April 16, 14 boundary-pushing dance music producers and DJs celebrate the gender non-binary, queer, PoC, and female-identifying powerhouses of electronic music. net.werk, a play on the online-only but community-focused world artists are building for themselves amid the crisis, has been curated by DJ and producer Dani Deahl. Twitter is also streaming the event to expand its impact. All donations will go to MusiCares' COVID relief fund to support music professionals and artists.

"We believe that intimacy of music live streaming is a new form of entertainment, but this unprecedented moment of opportunity has not helped all artists equally," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown's Managing Partner. "Even in the virtual world," net.werk artist UNiiQU3 tweeted recently, "y'all still book nothing but men." Bandsintown and net.werk teamed up out of a desire to change this radically and immediately.

"We are in an online space where there's the opportunity to make different choices, yet that hasn't been happening," Deahl explains. "So we decided to do something about it. Bandsintown was a natural choice for their ongoing effort to support artists. They immediately expressed support for our values and our vision. Having Twitter pledge support was unexpected and thrilling. It's amazing to join forces with companies who are as excited as we are about creating space for underrepresented artists."

Artists got on board, then worked together to make sure everyone had the gear and other tools they needed to participate. "The group effort is so indicative of how music folks have been coming together to help each other out in these times," notes Deahl. "The whole thing came together in a week. We wanted to show a bang-up collection of artists that just *happened* to include women, artists of color, non-binary artists, queer artists, in other words, the artists who always put in a huge amount of work and emotional labor to get noticed. This day is a platform for them."

net.werk on Bandsintown LIVE (Thursday, April 16)Hosted by Cray

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT - Varien

3:50pm ET / 12:50pm PT - Elephante

4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT - Mija

5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT - Sophie (of Sofi Tukker)

6:20pm ET / 3:20pm PT - HANA

7:10pm ET / 4:10pm PT - Kandy

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT - UNiiQU3

8:50pm ET / 5:50pm PT - KITTENS

9:40pm ET / 6:40pm PT - WHIPPED CREAM

10:40pm ET/ 7:40pm PT - Dani Deahl

11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT - Ducky

12:20am ET / 9:20pm PT - Krewella

1:10am ET / 10:10pm PT - COM3T (Dani Thorne)

2:00am ET / 11:00pm PT - adam&steve

New Artist Tuesdays

Tuesday brings a wide range of new, rising voices to Bandsintown LIVE, as the next edition of its New Artist Tuesday series. Bandsintown LIVE is part of the event discovery platform's mission to lift up artists at every stage of their career and to empower shared, spontaneous music experiences, even in the age of social distancing.

New Artist Tuesday (April 14)

2pm ET / 11am PT - Christian French

3pm ET / 12 noon PT - PineappleCiti

4pm ET / 1pm PT - Pigeon John

5pm ET / 2pm PT - MIREI

6pm ET / 3pm PT - BOYO





