Bandsintown Announces Performances For The Week Of August 17

Highlights include Rebelution, Mike Love, Cas Haley, and Bumpin Uglies.

Reggae rock acts take center stage Wednesday, August 19th on Bandsintown LIVE FUSION. Join us for intimate sets from Rebelution, Mike Love, Cas Haley, and Bumpin Uglies starting at 2pm EST.

On Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES on Thursday, a COVID-19 virtual relief event filmed onboard the USS Hornet in the San Francisco Bay Area will be taking over the channel. Curated by Send It Events, All Hands On Deck! will aid Direct Relief; a company that's been on the frontlines of the war against COVID since day one. Performers include Sacha Robotti (visuals by St. Iris), Autograf, The Everyman & Everywoman Experience, plus San Francisco's own, Willaa. Catch the debut stream via live.bandsintown.com from 2PM - 7PM EST.

Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS on Twitch at outskirts.bandsintown.com

MONDAY - AUGUST 17 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS

outskirts.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Craig Cardiff

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Lucas Hoge

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Samuel Jack

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Brennley Brown

TUESDAY - AUGUST 18 - Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Infinity's Song

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Elliot Lee

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Transviolet

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT ROZES

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 19 - Bandsintown LIVE FUSION

REGGAE ROCK Takeover

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Mike Love

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Cas Haley

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Bumpin Uglies

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Rebelution

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 19 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS Discovery

outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Rebecca Loebe

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The Big Takeover

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Xoe Wise

THURSDAY - AUGUST 20 - Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Willaa

2:50 PM ET / 11:50 PM PT The Everyman and Everywoman Experience

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Sacha Robotti

5:50 PM ET / 2:50 PM PT Autograf

Octopus x Space Yacht

live.bandsintown.com

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Michelle Sparks

FRIDAY - AUGUST 21 - Bandsintown LIVE DISCOVERY

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT JORDY

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Elise Legrow

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Ryland James

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT AJ Smith

Friday, August 21 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS REWIND

outskirts.bandsintown.com

The best in contemporary Americana from the OUTSKIRTS archives.

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Kira Small

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Ben de la Cour

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Ski Team

SATURDAY - AUGUST 22 -

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S AFTER PARTY! VIRTUAL FESTIVAL!

live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT to 10 PM ET / 1AM PT

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S After Party!," a virtual festival here to keep the party alive. The DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai hosts this show sharing the latest cutting-edge electronic music as well as featuring guest mixes from other great artists. They will also be updating you with the most important industry news and highlighting up & coming electronic acts to keep you stocked with the freshest sounds around.

