Bambi Rambo Releases 'Circus Cosmic' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A blissful & dreamy journey with a strong groove, 'Circus Cosmic' is the latest addition to Bambi Rambo's psychedelic universe. The talented and prolific electronic music producer is cementing her versatile skills with this new piece. Musically it is a driving track combining subtle sparkly stabs, lush synths and mind expanding arps.

The track also features spoken vocals by Bambi which she describes as having a "sensual phone call from the other side" effect. It is a French interpretation of a famous literature from Terence McKenna.

Previous support and coverage: Radio1, BBC introducing, Ibiza Sonica, Data Transmission, Vicious Mag, Earmilk, About to Blow, Les Yeux Orange and promo downloads by Sarah Story, Jaguar, Paco Osuna, Guy J, Paul Oakenfold and more.