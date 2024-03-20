Bairi Shares New Single 'Come My Way' From Debut Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Alt R&B songstress and “siren” Bairi has announced her debut project, Fire Siren slated for release on April 22nd. The EP announcement is accompanied by a vibrant new dancefloor anthem, “Come My Way.”

With lyrics brimming with sensuality and anticipation, "Come My Way" takes a complete departure from Bairi's previous single "Karma (Medicine)." Abandoning vengeful introspection, the Sian McMullen and Dave Marx-produced track (with additional production from Reggie Volume and Captain Swiley) beckons listeners with its infectious energy and serves as a final siren call to the dance floor before her highly anticipated debut project.

On the track, Bairi explains “When Sian and Dave played the beat for “Come My Way” I pounced on it, feeling like my prayers to find production that made me feel like Kelela's recent album ‘Raven' did. Right after we made it I sent it to my parents because I knew they'd be geeked (and they were). My dad was a Baltimore DJ in his spare time and about 40% (making this number up) of his car playlist was dance music. My mom loves to dance to club music too, and has been impatiently waiting for this release. Because they love it so much, I already know it's a success.”

In her upcoming debut project Fire Siren, Bairi crafts a sultry narrative of self-discovery, weaving together her own personal experiences of overcoming darkness to find self-worth and purpose. Through sincere storytelling, she prompts listeners to contemplate their own struggles, revealing her captivating healing essence. With her ethereal voice and emotive lyricism, the songstress draws inspiration from diverse musical styles, rooted in R&B and soul. Exploring themes of love, relationships, and spirituality, Bairi's music offers a dynamic journey of personal introspection and the search for divine femininity.

Despite not yet releasing an official debut project, the Hershey, PA native has already amassed a devoted cult following and collaborated with esteemed producers like Justice League (Mary J. Blige, Drake) and Mike Hector (Doja Cat, SiR), as well as notable artists such as Deante' Hitchcock, Chris Patrick, and Dende.

Standout tracks like "Paraíso," "Spring Cleaning," and "Free" gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. “Paraíso” has over 1M streams globally and organically while also racking up 61,000+ views on the gorgeous Orchestral live performance, which will also be featured on Bairi's upcoming project. In 2022, Bairi was named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby's All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.