Bailey Zimmerman Shares New Song 'Holy Smokes'

After teasing listeners with a mysterious audio clip in January, Bailey Zimmerman is answering demand and sharing the full version of his brand new track, “Holy Smokes,” today.

Combining his “atmospheric vocals… with a pensive piano riff and ambient production,” (Holler.), “Holy Smokes” marks his first new solo music since the 2023 release of his record-breaking debut, Religiously. The Album. Zimmerman co-wrote the track with frequent collaborator, Austin Shawn, as well as Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler and Lauren Hungate.

Zimmerman has been treating live audiences to an early taste of "Holy Smokes" on his sold-out 30+ city international headline trek, RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. Known for always putting his listeners first, the passionate performer debuted the new song to capacity crowds that were already able to scream the lyrics back to him (WATCH HERE). These kinds of electrifying and fan-first moments are highlighted in his BTS tour video series, Religiously. The Tour. The Vlogs. (WATCH HERE).

The Illinois native captivates eager audiences night after night with magnetic performances of the deep cuts and the mega hits on Religiously. The Album., including his nearly Top 20 current single, “Where It Ends.” The LP arrived as the biggest streaming country debut of all time and features his three consecutive Multi-Platinum, No. 1 country radio singles “Religiously,” “Fall In Love,” and 2023's No. 1 most-played song on country radio, "Rock And A Hard Place."

Religiously. The Tour. picks up next Thursday (2/29) in St. Louis before back-to-back nights in major markets like NYC, Indianapolis, San Antonio and more. The 2024 Stagecoach headliner is also set to join multiple stadium tours this year, including Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour once more and Luke Bryan's Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2024 TOUR DATES

^Religiously. The Tour.

*Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour

Thu, February 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant^

Fri, March 01 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room^

Sat, March 02 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room^

Thu, March 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live^

Fri, March 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live^

Sat, March 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center^

Thu, March 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philly^

Fri, March 15 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore^

Sat, March 16 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore^

Thu, March 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Fri, March 22 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

Sat, March 23 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

Thu, April 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium*

Fri, April 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sun, April 07 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

Fri, April 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

Sat, April 13 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory^

Fri, April 19 - Vancouver, CAN - Coast City Country Festival

Sat, April 20 - Oxford, MS - Vaught - Hemingway Stadium*

Thu, April 25 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage^

Sun, April 28 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Thu, May 02 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium*

Thu, May 09 - London, England - KOKO^

Sat, May 11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2^

Mon, May 13 - Manchester, England - Academy 2^

Thu, May 16 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage^

Sun, May 19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight^

Mon, May 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy^

Fri, May 24 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival

Fri, June 07 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate N' Tallboys Iowa

Sat, June 08 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat, June 15 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois

Thu, June 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium*

Fri, June 21 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium*

Sun, June 23 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest

Fri, June 28 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Pavilion^

Fri, July 05 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^

Sat, July 06 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^

Wed, Jul 10 - Calgary, CAN - Cowboys Music Festival

Fri, Jul 12 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival

Sat, Jul 13 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2024

Thu, July 18 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*

Fri, July 19 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*

Sat, July 20 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

Thu, July 25 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam

Fri, July 26 - Tooele, UT - Country Fan Fest

Sat, Jul 27 - Yerington, NV - Night In The Country

Fri, August 02 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium*

Fri, August 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

Thu, August 15 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia

Fri, August 16 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

Sat, August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park (w/ Luke Bryan)

Thu, August 22 - Dieppe, CAN - YQM Countryfest

Sun, Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (w/ Luke Bryan)

Fri, August 30 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^

Sat, August 31 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^

Fri, September 06 - Denver, CO - Coors Field (w/ Kane Brown)

Sun, October 20 - Sacramento, CA - Goldensky Festival