Bailey Bryan Releases New Single 'Tragic'

On "Tragic," Bailey demonstrates her songwriting and storytelling prowess on the perceptive and personal track.

The song is an honest, deliberate journey of self-reflection and acceptance that chronicles Bailey recognizing patterns in her dating life. The monochrome video complements the mellowness of the song, as Bailey sits atop a motorcycle and reflects on her past relationships.

Her vulnerability is tangible, and the understated video allows listeners to focus on the track's emotions, hopefully inspiring them to look within themselves and at their own relationship behaviors.

On the inspiration behind the song, Bailey shares, "'Tragic' is one of the most vulnerable songs I've released in a minute. I wrote it about a moment when I realized my own pattern of self sabotage when it comes to love and relationships." She continues, "It's about wanting something so badly but never feeling ready for it, chasing people and then pushing them away before they have the chance to leave you. My therapist called it 'honest' and 'definitely something we should unpack'!"

Last month, Bailey released her single and music video "Passion" , a genre-bending track that borrows elements from 90's R&B and pop while putting her own signature twist on the pulsing, upbeat track. "Passion" follows on the heels of Bailey's explosive hit single "MF" ft. 24kGoldn, an empowering earworm that encourages letting go of toxic people and prioritizing yourself. The single garnered nearly 4 million streams in its first 2 months and was featured on 33 global New Music Friday playlists upon release.

Following her successful debut project 'Fresh Start,' Bailey is transitioning into a new phase, as upcoming project 'Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1' promises to provide even more of the genre-bending, and vulnerable-yet-confident tracks that have earned her dedicated listeners across the globe.

Originally from the West coast of Washington, Bailey moved to Nashville at the age of 17 and now has taken her talents to Los Angeles, which she cites as a major influence in her new era. After honing her songwriting craft in Nashville, stepping into a new environment allowed her to fully embrace a new chapter in her life.

Watch the new music video here: