Bad Wolves Release NEW VERSION OF JOLENE FEATURING Dolly Parton

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Bad Wolves today released 'Jolene' (with Dolly Parton) through Better Noise Music. The new recording pairs the band's hard-rock take on Parton's 1974 iconic hit, this time with her own vocals included. This new version was made with the support and approval of the Estate of Dolly Parton. Like the original cover version released on August 31, proceeds will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library — committed to improving early childhood literacy around the world.

Dolly Parton's vocals are newly mixed by her longtime producer Kent Wells, and the official music video features young musicians from Nashville's School of Rock.

Before her passing, Bad Wolves shared their cover of 'Jolene' with Dolly and her team. Since the release of the original cover, Dolly's team helped bring her voice to the track, supplying previously recorded stems mixed for this release by Kent Wells.

Earlier this month, Bad Wolves and Better Noise Music joined Dolly's team at NOZ Studios to hear the finished track together for the first time. The session inspired the band to pay it forward. They invited students from Nashville's School of Rock to appear alongside them in the official music video.

'Bad Wolves and the kids from The School Of Rock performed 'Jolene' with raw passion, heavy grit, and zero compromise. This is the same independent spirit Dolly Parton used to build The Imagination Library from the ground up. Having witnessed the challenges her own father faced with illiteracy, Dolly didn't wait for someone else to fix the problem, she used her platform to make a difference. She found a way to start sending free books to children to promote literacy and a love of reading because it was important to her. Right now, Dolly's foundation, The School Of Rock, and Bad Wolves are calling on every artist to honor Dolly's legacy by using their platform to support this effort and make a difference in children's lives. Leverage your independent strength to help give the next generation the future they deserve,' says Better Noise Music chairman Allen Kovac.

'Being able to raise money for Dolly's charity is an honor, and being able to work with the kids from the Nashville School of Rock was an amazing experience,' states Bad Wolves' John Boecklin.

'At School of Rock, our mission is to enrich lives through performance-based music education while building a passionate community of students and instructors. Dolly Parton has long been a favorite artist within our school—not only because of her extraordinary musical legacy, but also because of the joy she has brought to generations of fans and her enduring commitment to education. Supporting the Imagination Library through this project is a meaningful way to celebrate Dolly, give back to a cause she champions, and express our deep admiration for her legacy. Our students were thrilled to be part of creating this video, and their energy, enthusiasm, and genuine desire to support the cause made the experience especially rewarding. Dolly Parton will always be a ROCKSTAR at the Nashville School of Rock, and we are proud to honor her legacy through the power of music and the next generation of performers,' enthuses Angie McCreight, Owner of Nashville School Of Rock.

'Jolene with Dolly Parton' is available now on all major streaming and download platforms. Every stream and every download puts more books in the hands of more kids. The official music video is also available now on music video platforms.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program and the flagship initiative of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Each month, the Imagination Library mails over 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five, at no cost to families.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly created the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, to inspire a love of reading from the earliest years. In true Dolly fashion, she soon shared that dream with other communities that wanted to give their children the same opportunity to Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More.

The program is made possible through the continued support of Dolly's Estate and The Dollywood Foundation, which invest in the partnerships, resources and systems that empower thousands of Local Program Partners. These local partners build awareness and provide the funding needed to cover the wholesale cost of the books and mailing for children in their communities. Together, this unique partnership helps place books into the homes—and hearts—of millions of children around the world.

For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

About Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves continue to merge riffs and rhythms with stadium-size melodies, a fusion that has cemented the Nashville-based band as a multi-platinum powerhouse. Founded by John Boecklin in 2018, the quartet has garnered a 3x-Platinum single and two Gold singles in addition to scoring 6 No. 1 entries at radio and gathering billions of streams. The group has collaborated with both Daughtry and Ice Nine Kills, and has toured with Papa Roach, Volbeat, Hollywood Undead, and more, in addition to selling out successive headline tours. Welcoming Killboy on the microphone in 2026, the band continues its next era with the new single 'Paint It Red' and its cover of Dolly Parton's iconic track 'Jolene.'

About Better Noise Music

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent record label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music, founded in 2006 by music industry veteran Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, Nothing More, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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