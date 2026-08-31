DOLLYFEST to Take Place in Nashville and London in 2027

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The Estate of global icon Dolly Parton announced that the official Team Dolly-produced celebration in Parton's honor, DOLLYFEST, will take place in Nashville, Tennessee and London, England – across two consecutive weekends – in 2027. What was originally planned as a multi-artist event for January 2026 in Nashville and intended to feature Parton as performer and host, will now morph into a global double-day, double-weekend, double-continent party of a lifetime.

'What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,' states Danny Nozell, Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises. 'Many people behind the scenes know that DOLLYFEST is a dream of Dolly's that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, DOLLYFEST is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).'

While the Estate acknowledges the anticipated events, shows, and programs this fall that will honor Parton, DOLLYFEST will be the party of a lifetime she wanted to share with the world.

'We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose,' says Nozell. 'However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted. So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly. This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.'

More information on tickets and specific dates in 2027 will be forthcoming. Visit www.dollyparton.com to sign up and be the first notified about DOLLYFEST details.

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