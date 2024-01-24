Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

bad tuner — the DIY producer who's become a “rising star” (Billboard) in New York's underground dance music scene and whose “hazy, percussive, and impeccably lush” (DJ Mag) music demonstrates a subtle, sophisticated touch that “feels brand new but simultaneously crawling with nostalgia” (Flaunt) — shares "24 hours," his debut single for Foreign Family Collective / Ninja Tune.

“24 hours” reimagines The Chemical Brothers with a restless rhythmic knock that splits the difference between gritty 90s East Coast hip-hop and the resurgent lo-fi house scene. The frenzy of booming breakbeats and the track's visceral wall of sound translates to the mind and body as would 200mg of caffeine. It's a genuine rush.

The music video for “24 hours” is a kinetic love letter to the electric possibility of community and genuine connection.

Of the “24 hours” music video, bad tuner says:

“Social media can create a false sense of connection in the sense that you're seeing snippets of everyone's lives from a one-sided lens. Its intention is engagement rather than deep connection, communication, and discourse. This medium is inherently isolating, as you are seeing a highlight reel rather than the complexity of humanity…

“Music on the other hand — through public performance, through community, and group listening is a universal language — it is a means to connect and share. It is both the musician and the fans that make a show special, they feed on each other's energy. In the crowd you dance with a stranger, you look over and see your friends enjoying the song you love, and when there is nothing to say you can just listen! These are all social experiences that are incredibly human.”

While he proudly champions his local creative community, bad tuner's forward-thinking sound is connecting around the world. Catching an early eye from BBC Radio 1's Pete Tong with “Coming Down,” his tracks continue to be spun regularly by radio stations and DJs globally, including KCRW, SiriusXMChill, Ben Malone (KissFMUK), Danny Howard and Jack Saunders (BBCR1), TripleJ, and RMC.

Having sold out Brooklyn's Elsewhere rooftop in May of last year, bad tuner has also played shows across the US while on tour with the likes of Polo & Pan, TOKiMONSTA, Bon Entendeur, Amtrac, Joy Anonymous, and more. His most recent EP, Back to My <3, arrived in 2022 via the electronic imprint LG105, home to artists like Ross from Friends, Fakear, and Mall Grab.

Photo by Anna Koblish