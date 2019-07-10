Bad Suns Share ONE MAGIC MOMENT Video

Los Angeles-based band Bad Suns share a new video for the song "One Magic Moment," a track off their recently released album Mystic Truth, a synthesis of driving rock romanticism and new wave texture that the LA Times describes as "post-punk with a hint of the Boss." The album debuted #21 on the Current Alternative Albums chart, #34 on the Current Rock Albums chart, and #145 on the Billboard 200.



"We wanted to capture the essence and energy of the song, put through a dreamlike filter, where details and continuity are obscured in favor of a more visceral experience," says vocalist Christo Bowman of the video.

Produced by Dave Sardy (Oasis, The Black Angels), Mystic Truth came to life during fits of inspiration in a variety of locales: a midcentury geodesic dome on a wind farm, a barn in Bridgehampton, the streets of Hong Kong, and the living room of the house all four members shared in the LA suburbs. The result is a collection that gathers disparate influences - from artist Bruce Nauman and magical realist author Mikhail Bulgakov to Eno-era U2 and The Blue Nile - into a potent, expansive whole.



Bad Suns will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer before beginning a headline tour on September 7. Full dates below.



Bad Suns are Christo Bowman (vocals / guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass), Miles Morris(drums) and Ray Libby (guitar).



BAD SUNS TOUR DATES

8/2 Chicago, IL Reggie's Rock Club (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

8/3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Music Festival

9/7 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

9/8 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

9/10 Indianapolis, IN The Deluxe at Old National Centre

9/11 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theater

9/13 Cincinnati, OH 20th Century Theater

9/14 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

9/15 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown

9/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

9/18 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

9/20 Albany, NY Lucky Strike Social Albany

9/21 Montréal, QC Le Ministère

9/22 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall

9/24 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

9/26 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

9/27 Richmond, VA The National

9/28 Charleston, SC Music Farm

9/30 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/1 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

10/2 Orlando, FL The Beacham

10/4 Birmingham, AL Workplay Soundstage

10/5 Little Rock, AR Revolution Music Room

10/6 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

10/8 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

10/9 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

10/11 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/12 Pomona, CA The Glass House

11/16 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital Festival

11/22 San Diego, CA Wonderfront Music Festival

Photo Credit Rowan Daly





