Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'

Despite it only being the start of February, Bad Sounds have already made their mark on 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track "Hard MF 2 Luv". A soothing offering just in time for Valentine's Day, the track toes the line between romance and an anti-valentine sentiment.

Despite it only being the start of February, Bad Sounds have already made their mark on 2023. January saw the release of "More Than I Can Afford"; a superb, catchy offering resonating with many as the world navigates an impossibly challenging cost of living crisis. The track was warmly received and scooped support from the likes of Clash, Dork, DIY, Ones to Watch and New Music Friday.

Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which today, sees them at the top of their game.

Kicking off their latest chapter with knock-out single Nu Me Nu Yu back in October last year, the dynamic duo received support from the likes of Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Dork Magazine and Metal Magazine.

In recent times, the colorful world of Bad Sounds has been growing to include an impressive array of collaborations. With features on their last EP 'Escaping from a Violent Time, Vol.2' including both New Zealand duo 'BROODS' and buzzy emerging artist 'Ruti', they have been expanding their sound and hitting new heights.

Outside of their own music, their production and songwriting network flourishes in their purpose-built studio in the Cotswolds. They've had their finger on the pulse collaborating with lots of important new acts coming through, including Arlo Parks (co-writing and producing track 'Bluish' off her debut album) and others like Rose Gray, Miso Extra, Joey Maxwell, Devon, Max Pope, VC Pines, SOFY and LCYTN.

Since the band first launched back in 2017, they've come a long way and it's not gone unnoticed, both in their sound and in their achievements with their creative and energetic live shows. They have won many hearts at press including support from the likes of Dork, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, Wonderland, The Guardian and MTV, not to mention a fruitful run at radio with plays from the likes of Jack Saunders, Greg James, Annie Mac at Radio 1 and Shaun Keaveny at BBC 6 Music.

Bad Sounds are the Merrett brothers, Callum & Ewan, who together are a hybrid of interests & influences that have merged together to create a sound in which you hear elements comprising loose record store genres like hip-hop, rock, electronica, and traditional pop, they cite Gorillaz, Beck, Smashing Pumpkins, Madonna and A Tribe Called Quest as makers of some of their favorite records.

Listen to the new single here:



