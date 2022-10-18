Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bad Sounds Return with New Track 'Nu Me Nu Yu'

The track was self-produced and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress).

Oct. 18, 2022  

Bad Sounds return with their knock-out new single 'Nu Me Nu Yu'. Self-produced and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), bursting with energy the track is an unmissable reminder that Bad Sounds are ever-evolving and here to stay.

"We're absolutely delighted be the latest in a long list of bands ripping off the Beatles and repackaging it as our own," states Bad Sounds. "'Nu Me Nu Yu' is a song that was originally destined for one of our side projects, but everybody we know told us it sounds too much like Bad Sounds, so we eventually got the hint and now we feel silly for not realizing it ourselves. The lyrics are pretty self explanatory, they're just spelled stupid.

The video is super DIY just like they were when we first started out. We built a room of mirrors and spent a day bumping into our reflections, and trying to not break the glass floor/ceiling/walls. It was super fun to shoot and kinda trippy to watch. We really hope people like it!"

Nu Me Nu Yu is the band's first release since January which saw the launch of their impressive EP 'Escaping from A Violent Time Vol 2.'. The dreamy five track record played host to some stand-out collaborative moments including "Move Into Me", which featured New Zealand two-piece BROODS and "You Move backwards", which features hotly tipped UK artist Ruti.

The band's collaborations continue outside of their own music as their production and songwriting network flourishes in their purpose-built studio in the Cotswolds. They've had their finger on the pulse collaborating with lots of important new acts coming through, including Arlo Parks (co-writing and producing track 'Bluish' off her debut album) and others like Rose Gray, Miso Extra, Joey Maxwell, Devon, Max Pope, VC Pines, SOFY and LCYTN.

Since the band first launched back in 2017, they've come a long way and it's not gone unnoticed, both in their sound and in their achievements with their creative and energetic live shows. They have won many hearts at press including support from the likes of Dork, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, Wonderland, The Guardian and MTV, not to mention a fruitful run at radio with plays from the likes of Jack Saunders, Greg James, Annie Mac at Radio 1 and Shaun Keaveny at BBC 6 Music.

Bad Sounds are the Merrett brothers, Callum & Ewan, who together are a hybrid of interests & influences that have merged together to create a sound in which you hear elements comprising loose record store genres like hip-hop, rock, electronica, and traditional pop, they cite Gorillaz, Beck, Smashing Pumpkins, Madonna and A Tribe Called Quest as makers of some of their favorite records.

Listen to the new single here:


