Bad Religion's New Album 'Age of Unreason' is Out Now

Preeminent Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion will release their anticipated new album Age Of Unreason today via Epitaph Records. The record is the storied band's 17th studio album and offers a fiery and intensely relevant musical response to the times, with songs that address a myriad of socio-political maladies, including conspiracy theories, racist rallies, Trump's election, the erosion of the middle class, alternative facts and more. Brooklyn Vegan calls the record "as sharp as some of Bad Religion's biggest fan-faves" and "classic Bad Religion."



The songs on Age of Unreason are both furious and meticulously crafted. There is a stylistic consistency to the band's iconic and influential sound - hard fast beats, big hooks and rousing choruses, yet each new song remains distinctive, utilizing composition, melody and lyrics to deliver a unique narrative consistent with the band's longstanding humanist worldview.



As co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz explains, "We've always written songs of protest from a humanist perspective but the need for it today seems graver than ever. In the US, and around the world, our most precious values of liberty, truth, and even reason itself, seem to be under attack. This album is our best shot at an angry but clear-headed response to a fed situation."



Age of Unreason is both a dire warning and testament to resilience. The overall message being - stay informed about the world and oneself. As Co-songwriter and lead singer, Greg Graffin, who holds a PhD in the history of science, says, "When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into, there are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it's hard to get people to read about these things. Maybe this album can help. Because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball."



Bad Religion will be touring in support of Age Of Unreason, beginning June 29th at the Warped Festival in Atlantic City





