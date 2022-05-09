Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys & More Join Punk in the Park Lineup

Punk In The Park returns to Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California this November 5 & 6 for a full weekend of music and craft beer tasting, with nearly 30 bands spanning the punk rock genre.

Iconic bands Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys headline a powerful lineup that also includes Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Adolescents, The Flatliners, The Bronx, Voodoo Glow Skulls, CH3, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, TV Party, Suzi Moon and many more.

Tickets for the second annual Punk In The Park go on sale Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInThePark.com. The full music and craft beer lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jay Bentley of Bad Religion said, "We are playing a hometown show with our long-time pals, the Adolescents, and our new friends, Slaughterhouse. THAT is where we want to be!"

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States.

Bad Religion, formed in 1980 in the suburbs of Los Angeles, has become synonymous with intelligent and provocative West Coast punk rock and is considered one of the most influential and important bands in the genre. Bad Religion has continually pushed social boundaries and questioned authority and beliefs armed only with propulsive guitars, charging drumbeats, thoughtful lyrics and an undying will to inspire and provoke anyone who will listen.

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston's rock 'n' roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, they've created the kind of music that's meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts, along with the near double platinum classic "I'm Shipping Up To Boston."

Punk In The Park will offer up to three hours of craft beer tasting (Noon - 3:00 PM) for those 21+, showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the region's best. Attendees will also enjoy food for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, with vegan options available.

Event producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "Punk In The Park is arguably the greatest punk rock festival ever to happen in Southern California. If anyone says different, let me know 'cause I want to argue with them about it!"

General Admission weekend tickets for Punk In The Park start at $95 (plus fees). VIP weekend tickets are also available and provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon - 3:00 PM (for 21+). Doors open at Noon each day for this all-ages event.

Brew Ha Ha Productions is the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer, known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Summer Roots; Punk In The Park; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship OC Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Festival; OC Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more.

Punk In The Park is located at 5305 E. Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, CA and is less than two hours from Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. It's also just a short drive from John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA. The park features 14 acres of grass adjacent to a small lake, with many mature oak trees providing ample shade.

As always, health and safety of festival patrons is of utmost importance. The festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.