Backline Raises $40K To Support Mental Health & Wellness In The Music Industry At World Mental Health Day 2023 In Nashville

Backline, a 501(c) nonprofit organization that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their family members, hosted their second annual World Mental Health Day Benefit Show last week.

Held in one of America's great music cities, Nashville, Tennessee's Brooklyn Bowl Nashville hosted a celebratory evening of music, including sets of original music from Rett Madison and Lindsay Lou leading into a Tom Petty Tribute set led by Derek Wells and headlined by the legendary Wynonna Judd. Joining the stage over the course of the evening was Charles Kelley (Lady A), Brittney Spencer, Charles Wesley Godwin, and up-and-coming artists Drake Milligan, Josiah & the Bonnevilles, Madeline Edwards, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman, Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, and Wyatt Flores.

The night acknowledged the necessity of mental wellness within the music industry, and showcased Backline's efforts to improve access to quality resources through partnership and programming. Thanks to the supportive community and musical collaborators, Backline raised $40,000 on Tuesday night, every dollar of which will go to the organization's continued expansion. It costs Backline an average of $35 to help one individual and the funds raised during World Mental Health Day will increase the organization's capacity to connect more people with life saving care.

Eventric Master Tour also took the stage on Tuesday to announce a groundbreaking new feature in their popular touring software: the Mental Health Button in Master Tour mobile. All Master Tour app users can now access mental health resources immediately including: The Crisis Text Line and The National Sucicide Hotline, as well as Backline's key programs including Case Management, one-on-one support for individuals in creating a specific mental health plan; weekly virtual Support Groups that provide safe spaces for music industry professionals; and free Wellness Offerings. With this new partnership, Backline's resources will reach 250,000 new users. The funds raised during World Mental Health Day are especially vital as Backline prepares to scale in 2024 to meet the anticipated influx of new clients thanks to this extraordinary new reach

The Handle with Care Benefit Show was the bookend for the Harmony In Practice Clinical Training Workshops for mental health providers that Backline hosted at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center this week. The workshops were sponsored by Warner Chappell Music, and allowed practitioners who attended to receive certified continuing education credits while equipping them with invaluable skills and tools to effectively support their clients. The Clinical Training Workshops demonstrates the organization's deepest commitment yet towards ensuring the music industry is resourced to provide care to its members.

Backline's Executive Director, Hilary Gleason said, “Our events in Nashville really represented who we are as an organization, as they helped us to build impact and celebrate our growing community. In the four years since we built Backline, we have never had a bigger week than this – where we achieved two long-standing goals: hosting the first-ever Clinical Training Workshops on working with music industry families, and announcing our massive awareness-building partnership with Master Tour. We are grateful for everyone who showed up to be a part of this moment, that helps us look to the future with more clarity, conviction and hope.”

About the Show:

Handle with Care House Band Led by Derek Wells

Song List:

Refugee and Breakdown performed by Wynonna Judd

Even the Losers performed by Wyatt Flores

American Girl performed by Meg Mcree

You Wreck Me performed by Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown

Last Night performed by Vince Herman

I Won't Back Down performed by Vince Herman and Lindsay Lou

Stop Draggin' My Heart Around performed by Rett Madison

Southern Accents performed by Charles Kelley

You Don't Know How It Feels performed by Ben Chapman

Honey Bee performed by Ricky James and Lyle Brewer

Angel Dream No. 4 performed by Lindsay Lou

The Waiting performed by Drake Milligan

Walls performed by Madeline Edwards

Wildflowers performed by Brittney Spencer

Free Falling performed by Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Runnin Down a Dream performed by Travis Denning

Time to Move On performed by Charles Wesley Godwin

Handle With Care, Ensemble

ABOUT BACKLINE

Backline is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families.

Since Backline's launch in 2019, they have served more than 25,000 music industry professionals and family members, and Backline is growing quickly alongside the critical need for its services.

Backline connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources—streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that understand this line of work. They're a critical connector for touring professionals who often lack the resources they need to address mental health and wellness needs.

Backline offers a free Case Management program, as well as support groups, workshops, meditation, breathwork, yoga, and other virtual experiences to support the music industry.

ABOUT MASTER TOUR

From Beyoncé to Jim Gaffigan, many of the world's top talent and tour managers have been using Master Tour for years. With over 3 million events, 150,000+ users, and 250+ trusted management partners, Master Tour has become the music industry's essential touring tool.

As former touring managers, Master Tour wanted to find a more effective way to handle all of the logistics of planning a tour. In 2000, they started the Production Consultants Guild. Shortly after, they released the Master Tour Database and pioneered data-driven applications in the touring industry.

In 2009, they changed their name to Eventric. Since then, they have invented Live Access - a friends and family ticketing solution unlike any other - and redesigned the Master Tour Database with top touring managers from around the world. Now known as Master Tour 3, they are helping clients run their live events more efficiently than ever.