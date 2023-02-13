'Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2' Sets April Release

Omnivore Recordings has announced Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2, the companion to 2020's Grammy®-winning It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers, will be released on April 7. The album includes the song "What Would You Like To Do Today," which will be its first appearance on CD/Digital, four previously unissued tracks, and liner notes from television writer and author Diane Werts.

Even though Mister Rogers' Neighborhood ceased production in 2001 (with Fred Rogers passing away two years later), the show has been available and viewed every year since its debut in 1968. 2018 saw the release of Academy Award® and Grammy®-winning director Morgan Neville's documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?, as well as the film, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers), which hit theaters in 2019.

That same year, Omnivore Recordings reissued four of Mister Rogers' original albums plus Johnny Costa Plays Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Jazz, and It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers (containing classic and previously unissued material) to universal acclaim, with It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers winning a Grammy® for Best Historical Album in 2020.

Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2 is another definitive excursion into the music and legacy of Fred Rogers. It contains 15 tracks drawn from You Are Special, Coming And Going, Bedtime, and You're Growing, including 7 as unique edits. Also featured is the first CD/Digital appearance of "What Would You Like To Do Today" (previously available only on the vinyl version of It's Such A Good Feeling), plus 4 previously unissued tracks.

The compilation is produced for release by the Grammy®-winning team from It's Such A Good Feeling - Cheryl Pawelski, Lee Lodyga, and engineer Michael Graves. Packaging features photos and a new essay from television columnist and author Diane Werts (whose byline has appeared in TV Guide, Variety, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and more).

It's time to hop back onto the trolley and get Back In The Neighborhood!

Watch the trailer here: