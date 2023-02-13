Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2' Sets April Release

'Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2' Sets April Release

It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers will be released on April 7.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Omnivore Recordings has announced Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2, the companion to 2020's Grammy®-winning It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers, will be released on April 7. The album includes the song "What Would You Like To Do Today," which will be its first appearance on CD/Digital, four previously unissued tracks, and liner notes from television writer and author Diane Werts.

Even though Mister Rogers' Neighborhood ceased production in 2001 (with Fred Rogers passing away two years later), the show has been available and viewed every year since its debut in 1968. 2018 saw the release of Academy Award® and Grammy®-winning director Morgan Neville's documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?, as well as the film, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers), which hit theaters in 2019.

That same year, Omnivore Recordings reissued four of Mister Rogers' original albums plus Johnny Costa Plays Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Jazz, and It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers (containing classic and previously unissued material) to universal acclaim, with It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers winning a Grammy® for Best Historical Album in 2020.

Back In The Neighborhood: The Best Of Mister Rogers, Volume 2 is another definitive excursion into the music and legacy of Fred Rogers. It contains 15 tracks drawn from You Are Special, Coming And Going, Bedtime, and You're Growing, including 7 as unique edits. Also featured is the first CD/Digital appearance of "What Would You Like To Do Today" (previously available only on the vinyl version of It's Such A Good Feeling), plus 4 previously unissued tracks.

The compilation is produced for release by the Grammy®-winning team from It's Such A Good Feeling - Cheryl Pawelski, Lee Lodyga, and engineer Michael Graves. Packaging features photos and a new essay from television columnist and author Diane Werts (whose byline has appeared in TV Guide, Variety, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and more).
It's time to hop back onto the trolley and get Back In The Neighborhood!

Watch the trailer here:



JESUS PIECE Release New Single Tunnel Vision Off Forthcoming Album Photo
JESUS PIECE Release New Single 'Tunnel Vision' Off Forthcoming Album
Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano, bassist Anthony Marinaro and drummer Luis Aponte. Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their 2018 debut LP for Southern Lord Records, Only Self.
Brit Taylor to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Photo
Brit Taylor to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
With the highly successful release of her sophomore album Kentucky Blue, singer-songwriter Brit Taylor is fulfilling a life-long dream to perform on the coveted and iconic Grand Ole Opry.  Taylor, the eastern Kentucky native, who cut her teeth as a child on the Kentucky Opry, will step into the circle where all country music royalty has stood.
Mychelle Unveils New Single Hurts Photo
Mychelle Unveils New Single 'Hurts'
Produced alongside Hugo M. Hardy (Poppy Ajudha, tinyumbrellas, David Gray, Sfven), 'Hurts' sees Mychelle engaging more closely with her indie, folk and alternative influences. In a vein similar to Corinne Bailey Rae, Lianne La Havas, Michael Kiwanuka and Sade’s rootsier offerings.
Atlas Maior To Release New Album Hadal This Week Photo
Atlas Maior To Release New Album 'Hadal' This Week
The album offers the first collection of compositions written by Josh Peters and Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab and Turkish maqamat/makamlar modal systems. The duo composed this offering with rhythms reminiscent of west Africa, Morocco, and the Arabian Peninsula which can be heard within songs “Basalt,” and the title track “Hadal.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jordan Fisher on Bringing SWEENEY TODD to a 'New Generation'Interview: Jordan Fisher on Bringing SWEENEY TODD to a 'New Generation'
February 12, 2023

Broadway fans are just weeks away from attending the tale of Sweeney Todd once again, and Jordan Fisher is feeling the anticipation. BroadwayWorld caught up with Fisher to discuss what new and old fans of Sweeney Todd can expect from the production, being inspired by Stephen Sondheim, what rehearsals have been like, and more.
RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'The HISTORY Channel Honors Black History Month With New Documentary 'Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers'
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu & More Join AMERICAN BORN CHINESE on Disney+
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
share