Bachelor Girl Announce New Single 'Calling Out Your Name'

Iconic Australian band Bachelor Girl, featuring Tania Doko and James Roche, have confirmed new music in 2023 with brand new single 'CALLING OUT YOUR NAME' available to stream and download from Friday February 3.

Bachelor Girl electrified the Australian music scene in the late 1990s, topping the charts with their debut double platinum selling single 'Buses and Trains' from their ARIA Award winning debut album 'Waiting for the Day' which was also certified double platinum.

The album also spawned hits 'Treat Me Good', 'Lucky Me' and 'Permission to Shine'. 'Buses and Trains', which has now surpassed over 25 million streams, was also a huge hit internationally and solidified Bachelor Girl as an important part of Australian music history.

This much-anticipated new music in 2023 spearheads a significant year for the duo - the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single and album, also culminating with a new album release and celebratory tour dates, to be announced soon.

The new single release coincides with the invitation from their friend Darren Hayes to join him on his 'Do You Remember' Australian national tour which kicks off in Perth on Tuesday 31st January and continues to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane.

Tania Doko says, "We are off to a cracking and lucky start to 2023. Clocking a 30 year friendship/writing team, we have new music to unleash, tours with our glorious band, about to special guest for our mate Darren Hayes in massive stadiums around Oz, and more re-connecting with audiences than you can poke a stick at."

The exciting, thought-provoking new single 'CALLING OUT YOUR NAME' was produced and mixed by James Roche, the lyric was inspired by a favourite Leunig cartoon of his in Melbourne.

James Roche shares, "A guy is trudging down a street named 'The life you lead'. Up a side street that he's just walked by he can see bright lights and a party going on. That street is named 'The life you could have led'. This song is about how a better, happier, less Plan-B version of us - or of life itself - is always trying to reach us."

With his lyric in hand, James travelled to Tania's then home, the song writing hub of Stockholm, where the duo would find the right musical clothes for the enticing message, collaborating with Swedish writers Emil Berg and Camilla Bayrak.

Bachelor Girl continues their reputation of producing and writing 'thinking person's pop', with this feel good, sensory pop/rock call to action you can indeed rock, dance and think to.

In 1992, Tania Doko and James Roche formed Bachelor Girl and the duo became one of the most loved Australian acts of the 1990's and early 2000's, enjoying Australian and international success in Asia, Scandinavia and the US (including signing with the legendary Clive Davis at Arista Records).

Standing out with their exceptional song writing and Tania's warm, powerful vocal, both PPCA and APRA have reported a massive achievement for the band - their hit single 'Buses and Trains' was the most played Australian composition on Australian radio in its first year of release and during the last 25 years overall.

In 1999, 'Buses and Trains' also received the coveted APRA 'Song of the Year' award, while the critically acclaimed debut album 'Waiting for the Day' boasts five chart topping, radio-friendly singles (including 'Treat Me Good' and 'Permission To Shine'), reached double platinum certification and an ARIA win to the duo for 'Producer of the Year'.

After a brief hiatus to pursue their individual musical paths as writers and producers for outside artists in Sweden and the UK, Tania and James reunited to release their socially conscious single 'Speak', in 2018.

With their hit-studded and dynamic live set, Bachelor Girl have secured impressive support slots including international heavyweights Eurythmics and The Goo Goo Dolls. More recently, the band has special guested on widely popular festival gigs such as Day on the Green (with John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite), the Red Hot Summer tour, and can also add Icehouse to the list of iconic acts they have toured with.