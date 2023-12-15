BabyJake Shares New LP & 'Year 25' Single

Nashville-based singer-songwriter BabyJake is currently in the midst of a new musical era, described via the following formula: 1 Jake, 1 guitar, and a bucket of paint. Today, he puts a stamp on this era with the arrival of his third full-length LP entitled Rude, Crude, and Uncouth (out now via all DSPs).

With this new record— introduced with recent releases "Sweetheart From Arkansas," "Tampa, FLA," "Mexico Bring Me My Queen," and "Better Days" — BabyJake returns to his roots in folk music (his primary means of processing emotions), and abandons any regard

for what is wanted or expected from him, instead making music for the love of music alone. This record encapsulates and puts on display a new side of Jake that isn't exactly "new." He also accompanies the record's release today with a final single, "Year 25," alongside a video for it.

Speaking on his new album and its thematic/sonic inspiration, Jake wrote the following:

"Most people don't know this about me, but folk music was the very beginning and writing, to this day, has and always will be my primary way to process and express emotions. I guess you could say that's what 'got me into' music. 1 Jake, 1 guitar, and a bucket of paint is all it took. Rude, Crude, and Uncouth is the first time since 2016 that I've been able to strip it all back again. I took a step back from the noise, from the industry, and from anyone who thought they knew what the world wanted from me.

Because that's not what music is about in my eyes. It was never about the success or the fame or the idea of being a rockstar. No, music is expression, music is balance, music is a bunch of colors thrown at the wall somehow made out to be a beautiful sunset. I'm back there now. I'm making music for the love of music & nothing else.

This album is pure. The bare bones. My thoughts, my feelings, my experiences, my faults…I'm giving you all of Jake Herring, good and bad…Because that's what music is about for me: 1 Jake, 1 guitar, and a bucket of paint…That's how it all starts. And this time around, how it ends."

Listen to BabyJake's newest LP Rude, Crude, and Uncouth now. Stay tuned for more new music, coming soon.

Chosen as a VEVO DSCVR artist and frequent collaborator with artists such as 24kgldn to Dillon Francis, BabyJake has made an indelible mark on the modern music landscape since his debut in 2019 with "Cigarettes on Patios" (Certified Gold, 125M+ streams across DSPs). With acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, Wonderland, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones to Watch, and American Songwriter, in addition to 20+ Spotify placements (Feel Good Indie Rock, Dopamine, Varsity Bars) and 30+ Apple Music placements (Chilltronics, New in Pop, AltPop, Superbloom), BabyJake is on the rise, and hasn't let up.



Since that 2019 debut, BabyJake has been bringing the glamour of the 70's to modern day, combining latest production knowledge with an undeniably retro feel that can bring your mom back to the pictures of her high school celebrity crushes she pulled pictures of out of her vinyl booklets. Creating a unique mix of influences to develop an entrancing individual sound, the Florida-born, LA-made, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter's loudest influence is his own personality.



He set forth his softer side in 2020 with his debut EP, Don't Give Me Problems, Give Me Wine. He followed that release with his debut album in 2021, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now, in addition to two compilations, First Stop and Second Base (SB Projects/Republic Records). Most recently, he shared his sophomore record, Aren't We Ever Gonna Be More Than Friends?, and he now returns with a much folkier release, his third LP entitled Rude, Crude, and Uncouth.