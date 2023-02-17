Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BabyJake Shares 'Beast Of Burden' (The Rolling Stones Cover) Single

In 2021, BabyJake shared his full-length debut LP, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Chosen as a VEVO DSCVR artist and frequent collaborator with artists such as 24kgldn to Dillon Francis, Nashville-based singer-songwriter BabyJake has made an indelible mark on the modern music landscape since his debut in 2019 with "Cigarettes on Patios" (Certified Gold, 125M+ streams across DSPs).

With acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, Wonderland, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones to Watch, and American Songwriter, in addition to 20+ Spotify placements (Feel Good Indie Rock, Dopamine, Varsity Bars) and 30+ Apple Music placements (Chilltronics, New in Pop, AltPop, Superbloom), BabyJake is on the rise, and hasn't let up.

Said BabyJake of his newest track: "It's about time we bring back Rock & Roll, what better way to do it then to show love to the best rock band of all time. I see a gap & an opening in the space of live music / alternative music / whatever you want to call it.. and I want to fill that space...I wanted to give people something familiar, so I covered 'Beast Of Burden' by The Rolling Stones."

BabyJake is bringing the glamour of the 70's to modern day, combining latest production knowledge with an undeniably retro feel that can bring your mom back to the pictures of her high school celebrity crushes she pulled pictures of out of her vinyl booklets. He broke through to listeners in 2019, when his "Cigarettes on Patios" went gold with a million-plus streams, gaining much notoriety.

Creating a unique mix of influences to develop an entrancing individual sound, the Florida-born, LA-made, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter's loudest influence is his own personality. He set forth his softer side in 2020 with his debut EP, "Don't Give Me Problems, Give Me Wine" and then a debut album in 2021 (SB Projects/Republic Records). Along the way, his evocative flare andraspy, emotional, voice was brought to collaborations with everyone from 24kgoldn to Dillon Francis. Unapologetically himself, and with a cohesive grasp on hissound's inspirations, you'll want to sit back and enjoy the show.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Anna Schaeffer



