Baby Tate & Saweetie Release Remix of 'Hey, Mickey!'

Atlanta breakout Baby Tate joins forces with Grammy®-nominated hitmaker Saweetie for the remix of "Hey, Mickey!" - a scorching interpolation of Toni Basil's seminal 1981 hit. Fierce, empowering, and utterly addictive, the collaboration showcases the rappers' undeniable chemistry and knack for memorable wordplay.

Tate shares, "It's so crazy how much Hey, Mickey has blown up in the past few months! I'm super proud to be able to give this song new life with a fire verse from Saweetie along with a super hot video that I can't wait for people to see!"

"Hey, Mickey!" combines all of Tate's favorite elements: booming percussion, scandalous bars, and a hook to die for. "Met this boy named Mickey, he had on some yellow Dickies," she raps on the feisty production. "I knew he was a hoe because his neck had hella hickies." That's when Saweetie steps up and sprinkles some magic on the mic. "Aye Mickey, maybe I could be yo' Minnie," she spits. "I'm about my cheddar, but I never been no snitchey."

Tate's original version, which first dropped in 2016 before going hyper-viral on TikTok this year, has already amassed more than 140 million global streams. With the arrival of this remix, that number is expected to skyrocket. The collaboration comes on the heels of Tate's 2022's acclaimed 14-track project Mani/Pedi, an infectious statement of self-love boasting features from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slim Wav.

The Billboard 'Chart Breaker' has been fusing pop, rap, and R&B since the release of her 2015 debut project, ROYGBIV, which she followed with 2019's acclaimed GIRLS, and 2021's After the Rain. When Tate isn't living in her own technicolor universe, she's collaborating with her contemporaries like Babyface on "Don't Even Think About It," LAYA on the genre-bending "Sailor Moon 2.0" and JID on the 21 Savage-assisted "Surround Sound" from his The Forever Story album.

With the "Hey, Mickey!" remix, Tate gives an iconic hook her own, playful spin - and lines up the biggest hit of her career.

Credit - Scriil Davis | Edwig Henson