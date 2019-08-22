Baby Shakes' New Garage-Punk Single 'Love Song In Reverse' Out Now

Baby Shakes will release their new album Cause a Scene on September 20. Coming up through the last vestiges of the mythically grimy NYC rock bar terrain, the band's scroungy power pop sounds pay homage to original wave punk greats like the Nerves, the Beat, the Kids; early Bangles and Go-Gos; snarly proto-grrls, the Runaways; and of course and forever, the Ramones. The band has announced live dates in the US and Japan, with stops in NYC and Baltimore.

Listen to "Love Song In Reverse" here:

Photo Credit: Nate Frohnhoefer





