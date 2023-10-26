Babebee Shares New Single 'EPHEMERAL'

Korean-American alt-pop artist Babebee (they/them) shares their new single “EPHEMERAL” in collaboration with producer Jack Laboz. The latest glimpse into their upcoming EP - ‘A PROPHECY', out November 17th - Babebee crafts a story of soulmates and past life connections in a haze of alternative indie rock, dream pop, and shoegaze.

With euphoric vocal harmonies gliding over dynamic drums, dreamy guitars and melodic synths, Babebee continues in their path of self-acceptance and healing after heartbreak stating:

“The music video represents the soul tie between two human beings. The Bee in the video is stuck in limbo, asking someone to help bring them back to the present. Rudy, who portrays the soul connection, is able to hear Bee's calling and breaks through the spiritual realm; the two find each other in the sea of lost souls.

Although the song is about the emotional phase of yearning and questioning whether the person you are with is the right one, I wanted it to also be a reminder of the power of the Universe's unconditional love—if we choose to listen to it.”

Boldly tackling the complexities of generational trauma, Babebee's 2022 album Mind Over Matter was hailed as a “cohesive, expressive full-length project of experimental but accessible songs” by Pigeons & Planes. In ‘A PROPHECY' they shift their mindset to explore the soul connections between human beings, conceptualized in the wake of a turbulent relationship. To cope with their pain and heartbreak, they funneled those emotions into their music, resulting in an immersive collection of songs that take the listener on a journey into Babebee's deepest thoughts and reflections.

“The progression of ‘A PROPHECY' is me forgiving and forgetting what happened, but it's still been a journey trying to heal the wounds,” the artist muses.

Endlessly ambitious and impossible to define, Babebee is inspired by similarly eclectic and genre-bending artists like Imogen Heap, Björk, The xx, Frank Ocean, SOPHIE, FKA twigs, Blood Orange, underscores, and more. Call them hyperpop, and you'd miss out on their experimental dance signatures, their penchant for bedroom pop melodicism. Call them a singer and you miss out on their expert production work.

Call them unconventional, and you're closer to the truth: it's the reason you might've caught them on Twitch, or on their Discord community, The Honeypot, or featured on a series of all-star Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, the official hyperpop playlist, and Lorem, with its nearly one million likes. It's also why Pigeons & Planes named them one of the best new artists of 2022 (alongside Ice Spice).

Photo by Max Durante