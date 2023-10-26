Babebee Shares New Single 'EPHEMERAL'

The latest glimpse into their upcoming EP - ‘A PROPHECY', will be out November 17th.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Babebee Shares New Single 'EPHEMERAL'

Korean-American alt-pop artist Babebee (they/them) shares their new single “EPHEMERAL” in collaboration with producer Jack Laboz. The latest glimpse into their upcoming EP - ‘A PROPHECY', out November 17th  - Babebee crafts a story of soulmates and past life connections in a haze of alternative indie rock, dream pop, and shoegaze. 

With euphoric vocal harmonies gliding over dynamic drums, dreamy guitars and melodic synths, Babebee continues in their path of self-acceptance and healing after heartbreak stating: 

“The music video represents the soul tie between two human beings. The Bee in the video is stuck in limbo, asking someone to help bring them back to the present. Rudy, who portrays the soul connection, is able to hear Bee's calling and breaks through the spiritual realm; the two find each other in the sea of lost souls.

Although the song is about the emotional phase of yearning and questioning whether the person you are with is the right one, I wanted it to also be a reminder of the power of the Universe's unconditional love—if we choose to listen to it.” 

Boldly tackling the complexities of generational trauma, Babebee's 2022 album Mind Over Matter was hailed as a “cohesive, expressive full-length project of experimental but accessible songs” by Pigeons & Planes. In ‘A PROPHECY' they shift their mindset to explore the soul connections between human beings, conceptualized in the wake of a turbulent relationship. To cope with their pain and heartbreak, they funneled those emotions into their music, resulting in an immersive collection of songs that take the listener on a journey into Babebee's deepest thoughts and reflections.   

“The progression of ‘A PROPHECY' is me forgiving and forgetting what happened, but it's still been a journey trying to heal the wounds,” the artist muses. 

Endlessly ambitious and impossible to define,  Babebee is inspired by similarly eclectic and genre-bending artists like Imogen Heap, Björk, The xx, Frank Ocean, SOPHIE, FKA twigs, Blood Orange, underscores, and more. Call them hyperpop, and you'd miss out on their experimental dance signatures, their penchant for bedroom pop melodicism. Call them a singer and you miss out on their expert production work.

Call them unconventional, and you're closer to the truth: it's the reason you might've caught them on Twitch, or on their Discord community, The Honeypot, or featured on a series of all-star Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, the official hyperpop playlist, and Lorem, with its nearly one million likes. It's also why Pigeons & Planes named them one of the best new artists of 2022 (alongside Ice Spice). 

Photo by Max Durante



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album Mellow War Photo
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album 'Mellow War'

Taylor McCall announces his second album 'Mellow War.' On the heels of the song/video release McCall will embark on a tour of the UK starting November 1, supporting the legendary Robert Plant. Along the tour, he will do his own headlining show in London. The video was directed by McCall himself.

2
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single Kiss A Brunette Photo
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single "Kiss A Brunette"

Discover Ashley Barron's breakout single 'Kiss A Brunette' challenging social norms. Stream the empowering and rowdy track now.

3
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track Who Dunnit? Photo
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track 'Who Dunnit?'

HANNAH GRAE releases Halloween inspired track 'Who Dunnit?' in new single. The rising star celebrated the release of ‘Who Dunnit?' last night with an exclusive Halloween-themed event for fans in London. Recently Hannah Grae released 'It Could've Been You', which has proven popular within her fanbase.

4
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single I Got Paid Today Photo
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single 'I Got Paid Today'

Hip-hop enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the dynamic rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids launches their major label debut with the release of “I Got Paid Today.” This highly anticipated single showcases their extraordinary lyrical skills and storytelling abilities and features vocal cameos from Tia Wood and Lex Leosis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET