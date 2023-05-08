Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Super Ego'

Australia's favorite "stoner-pop" psychedelic band Babe Rainbow are thrilled to share their latest single "Super Ego", the first from their upcoming Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce EP, due for release on June 16th.

After premiering exclusively worldwide via triple j, "Super Ego" is available now across music platforms.

Babe Rainbow blends pop-infused psychedelia with a polished edge to create an ethereal and cheerful offering on "Super Ego". The track's captivating vocals combine with an effortless sense of flow and an innate sense of panache to create "Super Ego", which is produced by Timon Martin and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht with flawless precision.

Almost somnolent, buoyant indie-pop, "Super Ego" comes into the sonic arena with balance and clarity. Lo-fi, luscious, and distinctly slick, this song is sure to delight your senses.

A chance meeting between Benee and Babe Rainbow on a festival stage last year led to an introduction to a studio whiz in her orbit called Timon Martin (Kimbra, Benee).

After overhauling Babe Rainbow's live show for their Desert Daze slot last year, Timon hopped on the tour bus for 30 sold-out shows across the US. Figure 8 Studio in Brooklyn was the next stop for the band, where they recorded the bones of a new EP. This year, Timon returned to Byron and completed a new EP, which was mixed by sonic luminary Jorge Elbrecht (Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira, Alvvays).

Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce sees Babe Rainbow bring their signature counter-culture vibes up to date with a super fresh new sound.

Among other cities in the US, Babe Rainbow will visit Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Boulder on a string of US tour dates celebrating the release of "Super Ego" alongside special guests seventies tunberide, Shannon & The Clams and Marina Allen.

BABE RAINBOW 2023 USA TOUR DATES

May 6th 2023 -Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

May 7th 2023 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

May 9th 2023 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (with seventies tunberide and Marina Allen) ✢ ✴

May 10th 2023 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA, (with Mariana Allen) ✢

May 11th 2023 - Old Princeton Landing - Half Moon Bay, CA (with Mariana Allen) ✢

May 12th 2023 - SLO Brew Rock - San Luis Obispo, CA (with Mariana Allen) ✢

May 13th 2023 - Pappy + Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA ✢ ✭

✢ Mariana Allen

✴ seventies tunberide

✭ Shannon & The Clams