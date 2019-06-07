BWW Review: 'Happiness Begins' With The New Jonas Brothers Album

Is summer heating up or what? I would say so with the Jonas Brothers' newest release!

Happiness Begins with their new album of course. This marks the trio's fifth studio album and first in ten years! Can you believe it? It already scored a number 1 single with "Sucker" but there were already high expectations besides the fact!

The years of waiting officially paid off for their dedicated fanbase. They never left! The record as a whole encompasses both Nick's solo sound and Joe's DNCE sound.

It alternates between pop bangers and mellow tracks. The second single "Cool" is this summer's anthem with numerous pop culture references and establishes the vibes for the rest of the album.

The brothers enlisted OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder to produce a number of the tracks and they do not disappoint. Tedder is a master in the industry and it clearly shows. It incorporates aspects of the eighties, new wave, and hip-hop. Music veteran, Greg Kurstin (P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Adele) added his own touch on tracks such as "Every Single Time".

The song "I Believe" is a love letter to Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra. With lyrics like "Every night, every day; how about a lifetime?/ Yeah I know what they say, and that's fine/ 'Cause I'm here to stay through the good and bad times/ Babe, you send me to space, and you're mine, yeah," has everyone swooning!

Don't worry, Joe has a dedicated song to his Game of Thrones wife Sophie Turner and it's titled "Hesitate". The track gives a raw look into their relationship and hints to how Joe helped Sophie's battle with depression. "I will take your pain/ And put it on my heart/ I won't hesitate/ Just tell me where to start/ I thank the oceans for giving me you/ You saved me once and now I'll save you too/ I won't hesitate for you."

"Rollercoaster" does it for most fans as it's the song that depicts the journey the brothers' have been on. "It was fun when we were young and now we're older/ Those days that are the worst, they seem to glow now/ We were up-and-down and barely made it over/ But I'd go back and ride that rollercoaster." Well aren't we glad they patched everything up!

This is probably one of the best pop comebacks yet! It's stylistically different from anything they've done in the past and worth a listen for non-fans too.

What's next for them? They're set to kick off the "Happiness Begins" world tour on August 7 in Miami, FL at the American Airlines Arena but they are playing a couple radio shows before then! You can find tour dates on jonasbrothers.com/tour.

The band is also set to release their memoir titled Blood on Nov. 12, 2019. It's going to highlight their rise to fame, the breakup and comeback. You can preorder it here.

Stream/purchase Happiness Begins on your favorite digital platform here.

Photo Credit: @jonasbrothers on Instagram.





