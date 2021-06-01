BWW Exclusive: Haley Reinhart Sings 'No Regrets' in AN IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT

"American Idol" finalist Haley Reinhart performs several songs in the documentary "An Impossible Project," which was released today!

Watch an exclusive clip of Reinhart singing "No Regrets" in the film below.

Reinhart recorded multiple songs for the film, which is about the man who saved Polaroid and his quest to protect the future of analog (including vinyl records!).

For the soundtrack, Haley recorded 100% live, with Sasha Peres and a forty-piece Jazz orchestra directly to vinyl, including her original song "I Don't Know How To Love You".

Haley Reinhart is an American singer, songwriter and voice actress. She first rose to prominence singing with her blues musician parents and then after placing third in the tenth season of American Idol.

Her debut album Listen Up! was released on May 22, 2012, to critical acclaim, and she subsequently became the first American Idol alumna to perform at Lollapalooza.

Reinhart garnered widespread recognition in 2015 for performing and touring with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her most notable collaboration with the band on a Jazz cover of Radiohead's "Creep" spent 58 consecutive weeks on Billboard's Jazz Digital Songs chart and received critical acclaim.

Reinhart is a songwriter in her own right, with Don't Know How To Love You featured in the feature documentary An Impossible Project, where it was sung and cut 100% live and analog with a forty-piece Jazz orchestra in an empty, magical turn-of-the-century hotel outside Vienna. Additionally, Haley made her voice acting debut as Bill Murphy in the Netflix animated comedy F Is for Family on December 18, 2015. She reprised the role as a main cast member in the series' second, third, and fourth seasons.