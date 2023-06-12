BUTCHER BABIES Reveal New Track 'Last December'

Formed out of Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago, heavy metal outfit BUTCHER BABIES have consistently brought their crushing riffs and vicious vocals to audiences across the globe with their relentless tour schedule and previous releases.

Marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut 2013 album Goliath (Century Media) this July, the band have prepared some of their most personal and in-depth work to date for their anticipated forthcoming double album EYE FOR AN EYE… and …‘TIL THE WORLD’S BLIND both due July 7.

The project was announced last month along with the new single/music video “Red Thunder,” a return to the band’s metalcore and thrash roots. Pre-order’s for EYE FOR AN EYE… and …‘TIL THE WORLD’S BLIND are available now on cd and vinyl here. Find further details below about the double album including cover art and track listing.

"It's been exactly 10 years since the release of our debut album ‘Goliath’ that sent us into a decade of ups and downs that we wouldn't trade for the world,” announces co-vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD. “In celebration, we're unleashing a well-overdue, double album that pulls in the influences and growing pains we have experienced in our successes and failures. This double album is our yin and yang; our blood pact.”

Co-vocalist CARLA HARVEY reveals that "Each album was recorded in a vastly different climate that I’m certain gave each its own distinct vibe. ‘Eye For An Eye…’ was made in a sun-drenched Arizona desert, while during the recording of ‘…’Til The World’s Blind,’ the band was holed up, making music in the dead of winter in Midland, Michigan. You can hear the warmth in ‘Eye for an Eye…’ and the cold desolation in ‘...‘Til The World’s Blind.’ Together they encompass light and dark, fire and ice. And in my opinion, you need both elements to make something truly great."

BUTCHER BABIES released the melancholic and harrowing new single “Last December” (which appears on …‘TIL THE WORLD’S BLIND) across all digital platforms on Friday, June 9. The intimate song was co-produced by BUTCHER BABIES guitarist Henry Flury and Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, In Hearts Wake) at Random Awesome Studios. Stay tuned in the next week or so for its music video premiere.

BUTCHER BABIES will kick off their headlining European tour next week including stops at some of metal’s biggest festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting (BE) and Resurrection Fest (ES). Following their return stateside in July, they’ll headline two dates in the South as they make their way to join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Nonpoint across the U.S. on “The Psychotherapy Sessions” tour from July 20–August 26. BUTCHER BABIES will then return overseas alongside Fear Factory on their UK and Europe jaunt. Tickets & VIP meet & greet upgrades are available now HERE. See full dates listed below.

BUTCHER BABIES Tour Dates:

6/15 Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

6/16 Amersfoot, NL – FLUOR

6/17 Frankfurt, DE – Nachtleben

6/18 Hamburg, DE – LOGO

6/19 Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

6/21 Warsaw, PL – Klub Hydrozagadka

6/22 Poznan, PL – Tama

6/24 Pratteln, CH – Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7

6/25 Milano, IT – Legend Club

6/27 L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES – Salamandra Sala 1

6/29 Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest

7/1 Helsinki, FI – Suvilahti

7/16 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

7/17 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

7/20 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

7/21 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

7/23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

7/25 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live #

7/26 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain #

7/28 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater #

7/29 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

7/30 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

8/1 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s’ Health Amphitheater @ Lakeview #

8/2 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion @ Star Lake #

8/4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

8/5 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

8/6 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

8/8 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center #

8/9 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center #

8/10 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater #

8/12 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

8/13 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

8/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater #

8/16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

8/17 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre #

8/19 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion #

8/20 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino #

8/22 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #

8/23 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #

8/25 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre #

8/26 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

10/27 Nottingham, UK - Rock City ^

10/28 Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill ^

10/29 Glasgow, UK - Garage ^

10/30 Belfast, UK - Limelight ^

10/31 Dublin, IE - Academy ^

11/02 Manchester, UK - Academy 2 ^

11/03 London, UK - Electric Ballroom ^

11/04 Bristol, UK - SWX ^

11/6 Lille, FR - Le Splendid ^

11/7 Paris, FR - L'élysée Montmartre ^

11/8 Clermont Ferrand, FR - La Cooperative ^

11/9 Toulouse, FR - Metronum ^

11/10 Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2 ^

11/11 Madrid, ES - La Sala ^

11/12 Lisbon, PT - Lav ^

11/14 Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher Palmer ^

11/15 Grenoble, FR - L'ilyade ^

11/16 Milan, IT - Santeria ^

11/17 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks ^

11/18 Zurich, CH - Dynamo ^

11/19 Treviso, IT - New Age ^

11/21 Graz, AT - PPC ^

11/22 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra ^

11/23 Vienna, AT - Simm City ^

11/24 Munich, DE - Backstage Halle ^

11/25 Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp ^

11/26 Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie ^

11/28 Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn ^

11/29 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal ^

11/30 Antwerp, BE - Trix ^

12/1 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg ^

12/2 Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall ^

12/3 Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater ^

12/5 Prague, CZ - Meet Factory ^

12/6 Warsaw, PL - Proxima ^

12/7 Hamburg, DE - Markthalle ^

12/9 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset ^

12/10 Gothenburg, SE - Valand ^

12/11 Oslo, NO - Vulkan Arena ^

12/12 Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Klubben ^

12/14 Tampere, FI - Olympia ^

12/15 Tallinn, EE - Helitehas ^

12/16 Helsinki, FI - Tavastia ^

# “The Psychotherapy Sessions” tour w/Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR & Nonpoint

^ with Fear Factory

Credit: Beatriz Mariano