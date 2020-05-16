BTS Will Stream Online Concert, BANG BANG CON The Live

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BTS has announced an upcoming online concert, BANG BANG CON The Live, which will stream on June 14 at 5am EST, according to Billboard.

The 90-minute pay-per-view concert will take fans inside the K-pop idols' world as they perform live from home.

Tickets for the performance will be available for purchase on the Weverse Shop online application starting on June 1.

The band has also revealed that they are currently planning another special concert following BANG BANG Con The Live, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Read more on Billboard.





