BTS Will Stream Online Concert, BANG BANG CON The Live
BTS has announced an upcoming online concert, BANG BANG CON The Live, which will stream on June 14 at 5am EST, according to Billboard.
The 90-minute pay-per-view concert will take fans inside the K-pop idols' world as they perform live from home.
Tickets for the performance will be available for purchase on the Weverse Shop online application starting on June 1.
The band has also revealed that they are currently planning another special concert following BANG BANG Con The Live, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
⠀ [방방콘 The Live란?] 서로의 건강과 안전을 지키면서, 방탄소년단과 ARMY가 함께 연결되는 온라인 라이브 콘서트입니다. ⠀ ARMY 여러분의 방에서 멀티뷰로 생동감 있게 즐기는 방탄소년단의 안방 콘서트! ARMY를 위해 준비한 방탄소년단의 '방'으로 모두 랜선 집들이 오실 준비 되셨나요? '방방콘 The Live'로 방탄소년단과 함께 특별한 On-Contact를 함께 해요. ⠀ #BTS #방탄소년단 #방방콘더라이브 #BANGBANGCON_TheLive
