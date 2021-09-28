BTS Announces PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA Live Stadium Shows

BTS have announced their additional show dates for 2021 in North America with four special nights at LA's SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.

The in-person concert will proceed under the national and regional health regulations and circumstances. This concert will be the first time ever for BTS and ARMY to meet face to face since the 2019 BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' [The Final]. The news arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the live-streaming concert 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' that will be held on October 24.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the Love Myself campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected five No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.