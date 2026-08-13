BRUNCH Releases Punk Singles PLEASE KILL ME and MAN ALIVE

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The Burlington, VT-based band BRUNCH has released two double A-side singles, PLEASE KILL ME and MAN ALIVE, marking the group's latest music since its 2024 EP DOGINYA and last year's live release Live At Robot Dog. The band, made up of Philip Bern, Mason Kosman, Ayden Flanigan, and Cameron Mincar, is set to perform the new songs live at Purgatory in Brooklyn, NY.

Bouncing back from their 2024 EP DOGINYA, as well as last year's follow-up Live At Robot Dog, members Philip Bern (guitar), Mason Kosman (bass), Ayden Flanigan (drums), and Cameron Mincar (guitar) have masterfully incorporated some of the best ideas from their previous releases, including influences from existential and political philosophy, clever lyricism directly referencing and engaging with literature and music history, irreverent instrumentation that evokes decades worth of rock music without belonging to any one genre or tradition, and vocal harmonies and musical interplay that clearly express each member's individual personalities.

The songs are two sides of the same coin, both exploring myths and what happens when they collapse, whether it be rock and roll, identity, memory, and love. 'Please Kill Me', named after the iconic oral history of classic punk, braids the memory of Phil Spector's 'Wall Of Sound' recordings for psych pop-era Beatles, with instrument and synthesizers of every era, Marxist philosophy that curdles the lyrics into souring, biting commentary on nostalgia and the stagnation of cultural memory. Play it at CBGB's before The New York Dolls crash on stage; play it at Brooklyn's Purgatory in front of all the post-punk scenesters of today. (In fact, Brunch will be debuting the track there tonight!)

'The song sounds almost like it could belong to any decade without exactly belonging to any of them,' say the band.

'Please Kill Me' comes with a DIY, grainy new music video shot like a home video documenting the band's exciting day at the Devil's Bowl Speedway, complete with a guerrilla-shot, full, electric rock performance at New England's Fastest Dirt Race Track. One of the craziest, loudest days they ever experienced together, the band recalls: 'Halfway through the race there was a huge four car pileup that took a construction crew 30 minutes to remove from the track while everyone watched. You can see in the video our reactions to the crash and the clean-up — the cars were totaled but thankfully none of the drivers were hurt. After the race the owners let us out onto the tracks in our van and we set up right in the middle and played along to the song. Before we left, we all piled into the back of the van and played our instruments while our friend drove us around the track. It was a bumpy ride, but the excitement of that night comes across in the video and matches the energy of 'Please Kill Me' perfectly.'

The second single 'Man Alive' finds the band getting lost in new territory, coating a shimmering, synthwave gloss over a dark, romantic rock track. It may be Brunch's most vulnerable and personal song yet, invoking the poetry of Jorge Borges, the films and music of David Lynch, and the writings of James Joyce and Hakuri Murakami to portray the spiral into the cavernous depths of depression before escaping out the other side through the transcendent power of love.

'It's about struggling with the difficulties of being a human while holding onto radical hopefulness and love for others, a topic deeply influenced by existential philosophy,' adds the band. 'It's a song about radical antagonisms; light and darkness, dreams and reality, each defining itself by its own opposite.'

Brunch the Band emerged out of the thriving music scene in Burlington, VT (Robber Robber, Greg Freeman, Lily Seabird, Dari Bay) and are gunning to become Gen Z's first capital-R Rock Band. Formed during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic by four best friends and lifelong music obsessives, their songs capture the strange reality of coming of age right as the entire world seems to be falling apart. Having met while studying Philosophy at the University of Vermont, Brunch's music wrestles with themes of alienation, cultural memory, existentialism, and the mythology of rock itself, without ever losing their punk edge and deep emotional core.

Their debut album, 2023's Parasocial, produced by Urian Hackney (Iggy Pop, Interpol, the Armed) was called 'one of the strongest, strangest rock albums of the year' (Seven Days) and presented 8 songs coming out sounding something like a mix of Gang of Four style post-punk, Rolling Stones style rock and roll, and even shades of Green Day style pop-punk. Their follow up, 2024's DOGINYA EP, demonstrated a refined sound without losing any energy or originality, going 'full chameleon between tracks, mixing up sounds and genres' while maintaining their distinct musical and visual identity. (Is This Thing On?) The following 2025 live EP, Live at Robot Dog, showed the band once again evolving, debuting four all-new songs pulling from a new post-hardcore and alternative rock direction.

Brunch have dates lined up throughout the summer, including a release show at Purgatory in Brooklyn, NY tonight, August 13. They are already deep into planning their next album.

PLEASE KILL ME arrives alongside a vintage, home movie-style music video shot on a racetrack, continuing the band's blend of punk instrumentation with lyrical references to literature and music history.

Photo Credit: Mary Kate McGuirk | Download hi-res image﻿



Photo Credit: Mary Kate McGuirk | Download hi-res image﻿

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