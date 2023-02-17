BRELAND Enlists Alana Springsteen in 'For What It's Worth' Duet

Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville PLATINUM-seller BRELAND and Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen have teamed up for a striking new duet version of BRELAND's 'For What It's Worth'.

The regret-filled track was originally written by BRELAND with Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett and Greylan James for his 2022 debut album, CROSS COUNTRY. It received huge acclaim including being featured as Radio 2's Album Of The Week, launching 'For What It's Worth' onto the playlist at the station.

The song now gets a fresh perspective with a brand-new verse co-written by Springsteen alongside GRAMMY Award-winner Liz Rose that captures the other side of the forlorn anthem.

Featuring gorgeous new harmonies, tender guitars and subdued drums, the pop-country track perfectly expresses the numb feeling when a relationship ends - and the realization it was all your fault. With heavy hearts, the two emerging stars share a moment over what they once had, but ultimately find out you can't turn back time.

"When I first put out 'For What It's Worth,' the overwhelming response came from women who wished their exes would own up to their mistakes in this way," BRELAND explains. "I immediately knew a woman's perspective would take the song to another level. Alana Springsteen is a newer face in country music, but one that I believe people will be seeing for a long time. She sings some of my favourite breakup songs, and it felt like a natural fit to bring her in on 'For What It's Worth.' Unsurprisingly, she delivered an amazing verse and added the flavour that was needed. Hopefully people appreciate our take on the song the way I do."

Looking ahead, BRELAND continues his impressive live presence in 2023 as he returns to C2C Country to Country Festival next month. He stunned audiences in London last year and he returns in 2023 to host the festival at the O2 Arena alongside Bob Harris who has been a huge champion of BRELAND. BRELAND will also be making his main stage debut at the festival. Alana Springsteen will also be performing across the weekend.

C2C will also see the return of BRELAND's highly acclaimed and star studded BRELAND & Friends show as an official C2C afterparty at the Indigo O2. Following sold out events in Nashville and London, its return to C2C is sure to be another huge highlight of the festival.

He continues to make astounding strides Stateside too. This weekend he will be performing the National Anthem at the 65th running of NASCAR's premiere event, while he will also be touring as support for Shania Twain and Walker Hayes this year. He has also been announced for a number of high profile US festivals.

ABOUT BRELAND:

With PLATINUM breakout 'My Truck', singer/songwriter/producer BRELAND has emerged as a bold new force on today's music landscape. The Amazon Music Breakthrough Spotlight Artist first popped off when the Hip-Hop and Country hybrid hit No.1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 in 2019, and a remix featuring Sam Hunt landed on best-of-the-year lists from NPR to The New York Times.

Adding to his 1 BILLION+ career streams, BRELAND's debut album CROSS COUNTRY is out now and features current chart-climbing single 'For What It's Worth', plus 'Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A)', 'Natural', GOLD-certified 'Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)', GOLD-certified 'Throw It Back (feat. Keith Urban)' and title track (feat. Mickey Guyton).

Hailed as the "symbol of Country music's ongoing evolution" (Rolling Stone), the Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist has scored high profile looks on ABC's Good Morning America, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, CMT Crossroads, NBC's The Voice, NBC's TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, plus performances on the ACM, CMT, and CMA Awards. BRELAND has a stacked tour schedule with coveted slots on Walker Hayes' DUCK BUCK TOUR, Stagecoach Festival, and Shania Twain's QUEEN OF ME TOUR.

ABOUT ALANA SPRINGSTEEN:

Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen is TWENTY SOMETHING. Making her anticipated debut as a three-part album, her first instalment, TWENTY SOMETHING: Messing It Up, delivers a bold introduction with "you don't deserve a country song."

Hailed by Billboard as possessing "a classic female voice packed with angst and determination," E! News praises "one of Nashville's most buzzworthy emerging artists," as PEOPLE applauds Springsteen as representing "the future of country music."

Quickly nearing 100 MILLION streams, the 22-year-old is among the Class of 2023 for CMT's Next Women of Country and MusicRow's Next Big Thing; Billboard's January Country Rookie of the Month; a Celebrity Ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation; and previously named a Country Artist to Watch by Pandora. Next supporting Adam Doleac's 'BARSTOOL WHISKEY WONDERLAND' TOUR, and Luke Bryan's

'COUNTRY ON' TOUR, she's appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and has already been spotted on the road with Mitchell Tenpenny and LANY.