BRAND NEW MAN to Get First-Ever Vinyl Pressing for Brooks & Dunn's 35th

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Brooks & Dunn will mark 35 years since the release of their debut album BRAND NEW MAN with the record's first-ever vinyl pressing, set for release in the fall. The announcement coincides with a Grand Ole Opry performance by the Country Music Hall of Fame duo honoring the album's anniversary and its lasting influence on country music.

Brooks & Dunn—the best-selling country duo of all time—will celebrate 35 years of their highly-influential, culture-defining debut album with a first-ever vinyl pressing of BRAND NEW MAN, out Oct. 23. The announcement arrives as the Country Music Hall of Famers prepare for a special Grand Ole Opry appearance tonight honoring the album's 35th anniversary and the enduring legacy of the record that launched one of country music's most celebrated careers. The watershed album didn't just introduce the world to Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, but set a new bar for showmanship and songwriting, which helped define the beloved '90s era, and still inspires today. Thirty-five years after its release, the album's songs remain fixtures of country culture, continuing to connect with longtime fans while finding new audiences around the world. Yet since it was first released in the cassette era, listeners have never heard it like this. Fans can pre-order a limited-edition autographed copy of BRAND NEW MAN's 35th Anniversary Edition ahead of its Oct. 23 release.

Originally released on August 13, 1991, BRAND NEW MAN featured 10 self-penned standouts from a distinctive pair of young singer-songwriters, who would go on to become Country Music Hall of Famers and one of country music's most beloved duos. Matching revved up rock 'n' roll swagger with pure-country song craft and vocal originality, it sparked a career filled with chart-topping hits, sold-out tours and even a line-dance revival, underpinning three-plus decades as the most iconic duo in country history.

'When we released BRAND NEW MAN, we were two songwriters trying to make the best record we could and hoping people would connect with it,' Kix Brooks shares. 'To see those songs still finding their way to new fans 35 years later is something we never could have imagined. Getting to finally put this album on vinyl and celebrate where it all started is pretty special.'

'We never set out to make a record that would still be talked about 35 years later, we were just two crazy guys chasing the Nashville dream,' Ronnie Dunn says. 'The fans are the reason these songs have lasted, and seeing the younger generation connect with them is what keeps it exciting. BRAND NEW MAN will always be a special part of our story.'

Produced by Don Cook and Scott Hendricks, BRAND NEW MAN dominated the country charts through the early '90s with four consecutively-released Number One hits, 'Brand New Man,' 'Neon Moon,' 'My Next Broken Heart,' and 'Boot Scootin' Boogie.' As a testament to the duo's artistic quality, the 10 tracks were all penned or co-penned by at least one Brooks & Dunn member. A clear signal of both their musical prowess and show-stopping charisma, the album landed in the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Album chart and inside the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200, before going on to become RIAA certified 7X PLATINUM. But perhaps more importantly, it inspired legions of fans and multiple generations of country artists, who still cite Brooks & Dunn's influence today.

That influence remains as visible as ever. Going on to release 12 studio albums and thrill fans around the globe, Brooks & Dunn remain one of country's most vital acts. In recent years, the duo has embraced collaboration with a new generation of artists through the trailblazing REBOOT and REBOOT II projects, while continuing that tradition with upcoming features on rising star Zach John King's debut album ('Way To Go') and Riley Green's anticipated new album ('Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads'). Fresh off a series of stadium dates alongside Morgan Wallen on the Still The Problem Tour 2026, the duo shows no signs of slowing down. More than three decades after its release, songs from BRAND NEW MAN continue to reach new audiences, with 'Neon Moon' regularly resurfacing through viral social media trends and fan-driven moments online.

Looking ahead, Brooks & Dunn has extended their headlining NEON MOON TOUR with nationwide dates beginning Sept. 10 (Evansville, IN) through Oct. 9 (Fort Worth, TX). Supporting artists David Lee Murphy, Tucker Wetmore, Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack and Angie K will be along for the ride at select dates. Meanwhile, the duo continue to see the real-time impact of their work. Earning the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year trophy for the last two years running (2024 and 2025), and ACM Duo of the Year honors for the last two years as well (2025 and 2026), Brooks & Dunn are now the most-awarded artists in CMA history (20 awards in total), and they have taken home 18 ACM awards. For more music and tour information, visit brooks-dunn.com.

Tracklist

1. 'BRAND NEW MAN' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Ronnie Dunn)

2. 'My Next Broken Heart' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Ronnie Dunn)

3. 'Cool Drink of Water' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook)

4. 'Cheating on the Blues' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Chick Rains)

5. 'Neon Moon' (Ronnie Dunn)

6. 'Lost and Found' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook)

7. 'I've Got a Lot to Learn' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Ronnie Dunn)

8. 'Boot Scootin' Boogie' (Ronnie Dunn)

9. 'I'm No Good' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook)

10. 'Still in Love with You' (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Ronnie Dunn)

Originally released in 1991, BRAND NEW MAN featured 10 tracks written or co-written by Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, including the Number One singles Brand New Man, Neon Moon, My Next Broken Heart and Boot Scootin' Boogie. A limited-edition autographed copy of the 35th Anniversary Edition is available for pre-order ahead of its release.

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