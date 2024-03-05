BRAINSTORY Share 'Too Yung' Recorded Live At Diamond Mine

Their album was produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair, and is due April 19th via Big Crown Records.
Los Angeles-area trio Brainstory recently shared their latest single, “Too Yung,” from their sophomore full-length Sounds Good. The album was produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair, and is due April 19th via Big Crown Records.
Growing up a huge fan of Bob Dylan, the deeply personal “Too Yung” sees Kevin return to the type of songwriting that inspired him in his youth.
Today, the band releases a live version of the track filmed at the famed Diamond Mine studio in Long Island City, owned by the acclaimed soul-funk rhythm section who've performed with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Lee Fields and seen all-star producers like Mark Ronson and Jeff Bhasker use the studio for projects including Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.
Watch the intimate version of “Too Yung” here:
Apr 18 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ
Apr 23 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX
Apr 25 - Tandem - San Antonio, TX
Apr 26 - Psych Fest - Austin, TX
Apr 27 - Norman Music Festival - Norman, OK
Apr 30 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM
May 01 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO
May 02 - The Atrium - Fort Collins, CO
May 03 - DLC - Salt Lake City, UT
May 04 - Neurolux - Boise, ID
May 07 - High DIve - Seattle, WA
May 08 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR
May 16 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany +
May 17 - Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +
May 18 - Lido - Berlin, Germany +
May 20 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +
May 26 - Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK
May 28 - The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +
+ with Lady Wray
Videos