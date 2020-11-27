BOND Announce COVID-Safe Show at the London Palladium

Platinum selling classical quartet BOND have announced a Covid-safe, socially distanced show at The London Palladium on February 4th. Tickets are available on pre-sale now and general sale on November 30th at 10am here.



BOND are the best-selling string quartet of all time and have sold over four million albums worldwide, receiving a staggering 56 platinum and 15 gold discs.



2020 marks twenty years since the release of the band's debut album Born. They kicked off this year in style with a sell out concert at the prestigious Union Chapel in London where they performed fan favourites and new songs including the recent single, 'I Can Wait', as featured on the BBC2 and Amazon Prime show, Good Omens

and 'Come Home' which went to the Number One spot on the iTunes Classical Chart.



Their forthcoming EP, 'The Collection' is out on the 25th December which features 'Come Home' 'I Can't Wait' and two new recordings, 'Artemis' and a cover of 'Alone' originally recorded by US superstar DJ, Marshmello.

Gay-Yee comments, "We are very excited to continue our 20th Anniversary Celebrations at the London Palladium on Feb 4th and can't wait to see some real faces!"



BOND is the latest show to be announced in a series of socially distanced live shows to be announced from Europa Concerts and The London Palladium running throughout January and February 2021, including shows from Ministry Of Sound Classical, Midge Ure, Hawkwind, The House & Garage Orchestra and The Dualers. Tickets are available here and full listings can be seen below.

