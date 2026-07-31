BODY IN MOTION Album to Release Third Single THE LOVERS
The Lovers honors Leonard Slatkin's parents, founding members of the Hollywood String Quartet.
A third single has arrived from the forthcoming album BODY IN MOTION, featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra under conductor Leonard Slatkin. The new track, THE LOVERS, is drawn from Jeff Beal's Concerto for Orchestra and was composed in honor of Slatkin's 80th birthday as well as his parents, Eleanor Aller and Felix Slatkin, founding members of the Hollywood String Quartet. The movement features orchestra musicians violinist Margaret Batjer and cellist Andrew Shulman and is available now on Platoon ahead of the full album's release.
Eleanor Aller was principal cellist at Warner Brothers and Felix Slatkin was concertmaster at Twentieth Century Fox. Together, they were the founding members of the Hollywood String Quartet.
Credits
Kelly Hall-Tompkins (violinist) and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin, perform Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto Body in Motion. Part of the full album, out August 7th on Platoon.
Recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage
Engineered by Keith Ukrisna
Mixed by Jeff Beal
Cover art by David Stilth
Distributed by Platoon
The complete BODY IN MOTION album, recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage and distributed by Platoon under Apple Classical, is set to arrive following the rollout of singles that has included THE LOVERS and RUNNING, the third movement of Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto written for Hall-Tompkins.
Photo Credit: Cindy McTee
Photo Credit: Cindy McTee