BODY IN MOTION Album to Release Third Single THE LOVERS

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A third single has arrived from the forthcoming album BODY IN MOTION, featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra under conductor Leonard Slatkin. The new track, THE LOVERS, is drawn from Jeff Beal's Concerto for Orchestra and was composed in honor of Slatkin's 80th birthday as well as his parents, Eleanor Aller and Felix Slatkin, founding members of the Hollywood String Quartet. The movement features orchestra musicians violinist Margaret Batjer and cellist Andrew Shulman and is available now on Platoon ahead of the full album's release.

Eleanor Aller was principal cellist at Warner Brothers and Felix Slatkin was concertmaster at Twentieth Century Fox. Together, they were the founding members of the Hollywood String Quartet.

Credits

Kelly Hall-Tompkins (violinist) and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin, perform Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto Body in Motion. Part of the full album, out August 7th on Platoon.

Recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage

Engineered by Keith Ukrisna

Mixed by Jeff Beal

Cover art by David Stilth

Distributed by Platoon

The complete BODY IN MOTION album, recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage and distributed by Platoon under Apple Classical, is set to arrive following the rollout of singles that has included THE LOVERS and RUNNING, the third movement of Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto written for Hall-Tompkins.

Photo Credit: Cindy McTee



Photo Credit: Cindy McTee

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