BODY IN MOTION Album Featuring Jeff Beal Violin Concerto Now Available

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The full album BODY IN MOTION, featuring music by Jeff Beal, has been released on Apple Classical's Platoon label. The recording features violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins performing Beal's Violin Concerto Body In Motion alongside the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. The album also includes Beal's Four Score, a Concerto for Orchestra.

Each of the last three weeks of singles from the album were introduced on social media by one of the members of the artistic team, beginning with Hall-Tompkins as soloist, then the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, then conductor Leonard Slatkin, concluding with a word about the project from composer Jeff Beal.

The album was previously featured in a piece on Violinist.com.

The album was recorded at the Sony Pictures Scoring Stage, engineered by Keith Ukrisna and mixed by Jeff Beal, with cover art by David Stilth. Hall-Tompkins is scheduled to join Slatkin and Beal for a series of radio interviews following the release.

Photo Credit: Cindy McTee



Photo Credit: Cindy McTee

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