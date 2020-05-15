BMI Presents 'A Salute to the Songwriters' Benefiting MusiCares COVID-19 Songwriter Fund

Local radio broadcasters Cox Media Group (CMG), Alpha Media, Beasley Media Group, Hubbard Radio, Neuhoff Media, Townsquare Media and Sun Broadcast Group will join BMI and some of country music's top songwriters for a radio concert to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief fund. The concert will feature performances and stories from Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander, Luke Dick and Jeff Hyde, Brandon Kinney and Clint Daniels, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby, Dylan Altman and Wynn Varble as well as Rhett Akins. The radio concert will feature country music superstar Luke Bryan as a special guest co-host alongside several local DJs.

The commercial-free three-hour concert will be broadcast on more than 100 country stations across all six broadcast groups and will feature some of the songwriters behind country music's biggest hits straight from their living rooms and home studios. These acclaimed music creators will take audiences behind the scenes and into the writing rooms with stories of how their hit songs were created. In addition, the show will spotlight several songwriters on the rise as they discuss how this difficult time has directly affected them and their livelihoods. Proceeds will go directly to the special MusiCares fund created by BMI, ASCAP and SESAC to support songwriters affected by the pandemic.

The event will air nationwide on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7PM local time.

Click here for a list of stations playing the broadcast locally. To listen online, please go to https://www.salutetothesongwriters.com/. To donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund for songwriters, listeners can text SONGWRITERS to 41444 or click here to give online.





