BMI Foundation Scholarship Deadlines Extended

The BMI Foundation is extending the deadline for scholarship applications to Friday, January 29th 2021 including the Future Jazz Master Scholarship, John Lennon Scholarships, peermusic Latin Scholarship and the Nashville Songwriting Scholarship.

Program applications must be completed online no later than Friday, January 29, 2021 11:59PM. For complete details and to apply, please visit bmifoundation.org/programs

Apply now! Program details below.

The sixth annual BMI Future Jazz Master Scholarship will award $5,000 to a rising jazz star pursuing a graduate degree in Jazz Studies, Jazz Performance, or related majors. The award was established in 2015 in honor of the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship, a lifetime achievement recognition program of the National Endowment for the Arts. bmifoundation.org/jazzmaster

The 24th annual John Lennon Scholarships will award three prizes totaling $20,000 to U.S. college-student songwriters (age 17 to 24) for the best original songs submitted to the competition. Established in 1997 by Yoko Ono in conjunction with the BMI Foundation, this scholarship program honors the memory of one of the preeminent songwriters of the 20th century, John Lennon, and has become one of the nation's most esteemed accolades for emerging artists. bmifoundation.org/lennon

The sixth annual Nashville Songwriting Scholarship will award $5,000 for the best original song in any of the following genres: Americana, blues, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, country, folk, and roots. The contest is open to students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are enrolled in any college or university located in the United States. GRAMMY-winning recording artist and BMI songwriter Kacey Musgraves endorses the competition and serves as a final judge. bmifoundation.org/nashville

Established by music publisher Ralph Peer II and generously funded by peermusic, the 18th annual peermusic Latin Scholarship competition will award a $5,000 scholarship for the best original song or instrumental composition in any Latin genre. The contest is open to students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are enrolled in any college or university located in the United States and Puerto Rico. bmifoundation.org/peer

BMI Founders Award for Radio Broadcasting-Deadline is April 2, 2021

The third annual BMI Founders Award competition is open to radio broadcasting students age 17 - 24 nationwide. A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded for the best original essay response entry. The program was established in 2015 to recognize future innovators of broadcast radio, and commemorates the group of radio industry leaders who founded Broadcast Music, Inc. in 1939. bmifoundation.org/broadcast.