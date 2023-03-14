Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart

Mar. 14, 2023  

BMG/BBR Music Group today announces the signing of The Frontmen. The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits, enlisting two-time GRAMMY-nominated Mickey Jack Cones as producer.

"Tim, Larry and Richie were instantly recognizable and celebrated voices of their era, who consistently racked up airplay and sales success," says Jon Loba, President of BMG Nashville. "Since the three joined forces to become The Frontmen, fans are not only continuing to celebrate their previous individual hits, but reacting passionately to their fresh, compelling, and contemporary sound that while completely new, still has a warm familiarity of their instantly recognizable past. We can't wait to reacquaint a generation of Country Music fans with these incredible and proven voices, while introducing them to an entirely new generation."

What began as a one-off salute to the troops quickly grew into a series of tours that found them performing for armed forces around the world. The success of these tours created a more permanent vison and soon The Frontmen were selling out shows from coast-to-coast with a year-round tour schedule driven by a setlist that is literally the soundtrack of a generation.

In addition to their 2023 tour dates, the band will perform at CMA Fest on Sunday, June 11, on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage serving up hits from their three award-winning and critically-acclaimed bands, fans can expect to hear classics like Restless Heart's "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "That Rock Won't Roll," "I'll Still Be Loving You" and "Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)," Lonestar's "Amazed," "Smile," and "I'm Already There," plus Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas," "Amy's Back in Austin," and "What Might Have Been."

Additionally, The Frontmen have signed with Oswald Entertainment Group (Big & Rich, Julio Iglesias Jr.) for management (Marc Oswald and Charlie Pennachio), UTA for booking (Kaleb Tooker and Greg Janese), Absolute Publicity (Don Murry Grubbs) for public relations representation and Clyde Bright for business management.

About The Frontmen

The Frontmen features three singers who were THE voices of three of the top country bands of the '90s: Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart.

From their rave review performances around the globe for our troops, to casinos, fairs and corporate events, to their globally televised performance on the steps of the hallowed Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, The Frontmen are making their mark on the country music scene.

Stewart, Rushlow and McDonald have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them. They have a chemistry and brotherhood seldom matched, and they have logged the travel miles to prove it, wowing audiences around the globe with their brand of highly successful intimate unplugged shows.

Powerhouse hits performed by The Frontmen include Restless Heart classics, "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "That Rock Won't Roll," "I'll Still Be Loving You" and "Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)." Lonestar smashes such as "Amazed," "Front Porch Looking In," and "I'm Already There," plus Little Texas hits including "God Blessed Texas," "Amy's Back in Austin," and "What Might Have Been."

These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack of a generation. With their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan-favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands.

Photo Credit: David Abbott



