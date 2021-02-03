BLUE STAHLI Reveals Video for 'Obsidian'

Today (February 3), Blue Stahli has revealed the new music video for the track "Obsidian" from his album of the same name. The video was directed by Justin McGrath (who among other things, has a music project called Polyfuse and played as part of The Black Queen with Steven Alexander Ryan and Greg Puciato) and visual artist Sydney Mills (who under the moniker General Violence has created videos for Auld Spells and previously collaborated with Polyfuse on Defective___Product). The clip explores the idea of an alternative reality in which creation is a sublime hybrid of the organic and digital realms. Echoing both the fusion of electronic and organic elements in the song itself, and the dark journey of its subject matter.

With the release of the new video, Blue Stahli has announced his '5 at 5 on 5' Live Stream, a five-song performance that will take place this Friday, February 5 at 5 pm PT on his Youtube channel. For the performance he will offer alternative takes of songs from Obsidian and others from the deadchannel_Trilogy.

Released at the top of 2021, fans found Blue Stahli returning to his tracking roots on Obsidian. The album is the completion of the deadchannel_Trilogy following his 2020 full lengths, Quartz and Copper. Obsidian was created initially to be a standalone album, but the multi-instrumentalist, rock-leaning electronic artist who is Bret Autrey, experimented with a variety of sounds, moods and locations while preparing the record. It spawned the deadchannel_Trilogy that encapsulates his most personal material yet. Quartz, like the crystal, is a translucent album of songs - there is confusion and uncertainty but you can hear and see a haziness of the 90s, with cyberpunk elements, unintentionally playful and even comic book-like, foreshadowing the steep slope to come. Copper achieves the melancholy, experimental soundscape, left only with his thoughts and the mountains and a disorienting awareness that something massive may be coming, and like the malleable metal, it takes on a serene, dreamlike illusion, reflecting Bret's frequent drives through the rust-colored desert. Finally, the grand finale of Obsidian is Blue Stahli's journey through a life change, processing grief and family tragedy, defining who he is as a person after being broken down and starting anew.

Using modern tracker Renoise to craft the newest iteration of the Blue Stahli sound, his latest music is a window into his journey through being his mother's caretaker as she battled malignant brain cancer and mourning the loss of his biggest champion after she passed away in 2018 while additionally reconnecting with his family origins after the loss of a major cornerstone.

Watch the video here: