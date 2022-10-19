BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles

Sabrina Teitelbaum - who records and performs under the name Blondshell - today releases the new and infectious song, "Cartoon Earthquake," as a Spotify Single, via the platform's Fresh Finds developing artists program.

Blending '70s AM gold songwriter richness with 90s pop-rock hooks, the track is a wholly modern blast of sunshine that tests the mettle of a lover, wondering if they'll jump over a hole in the ground from an earthquake to be with their partner.

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut "Olympus," "Kiss City," and this summer's "Sepsis," which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their "Recommends" column as they called it a "phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP."

Blondshell was recently included in The New York Times' "Popcast Live!" The New Faces of 2022,"discussing the year's breakout stars. One of Pigeons & Planes' "Artists To Watch," Stereogum has called her writing "raw and tough and vulnerable," while UPROXX pegged her a "Must Hear Indie Artist" and NYLON featured her as "Indie's New Artist You Need To Know".

Blondshell's live shows have been as equally lauded as her singles by music fans and press alike. Last week she played a slot at Austin City Limits where the Austin Chronicle declared "we're sold on Blondshell" continuing "this special songwriter showed shades of Patti Smith and mid-Nineties alt-poets to early attendees."

Previous to that the LA-based Teitelbaum embarked on her first tour of the U.S. (as support for Porridge Radio) where she debuted her take on Built To Spill's "Carry The Zero." Blondshell has also played in London and marked her first show in Los Angeles supporting Horsegirl at The Echo.

Blondshell is the angriest, clearest and most vulnerable side of Sabrina Teitelbaum. Blondshell is a woman who knows where her wounds are and instead of looking away. She studies them, cleans them, and sews them back up. Growing up in the early 2000s in a chaotic New York City household, Teitelbaum sought comfort in the music of legends like Patti Smith, Joy Division and the Velvet Underground.

In a fingerless gloves phase, she found Imogen Heap and Elliott Smith, singing their songs at open mic nights around Manhattan. She discovered her sexuality around this time and found confidence in her queer identity while walking around the Lower East Side and listening to Tracy Chapman and Sophie B. Hawkins.

Teitelbaum quickly learned to tell her own stories through songwriting and found relief in confessional lyricism - equal parts devastating and droll, sexy and tempestuous, yet always deeply relatable. It took her some time and a previous project to find her sound, but she has always clung to uncompromising truth in music, having honed her technique with producer Yves Rothman.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Daniel Topete