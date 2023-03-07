BLONDSHELL Shares Her Take On The Cranberries' 'Disappointment'

On April 7 Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

Today she gives listeners a special treat by way of her take of The Cranberries' deep cut "Disappointment" - a fan favorite that she played all last month on her sold-out tour with Suki Waterhouse. It's a non-album track, yet a powerful display of this artist-to-watch's eye-popping vocal range & use of loud/soft dynamics.

Of the track, Blondshell says, "I wanted to sing a song off of No Need To Argue, which is one of my favorite albums ever. Dolores' voice carries so much emotion throughout the entire album, not just on the big hits like 'Zombie,' but on the more understated songs as well. 'Disappointment' hits me so hard because it feels like heartbreak disguised as apathy. I wanted to sing the song how I heard it, with the intensity of the pain behind those airy, relaxed vocals and drums."

The song premiered on The Matt Wilkinson Show on Apple Music and you can listen to it here. To accompany the cover Blondshell has also released a lyric video made up of both digital and super-8 footage of her recent hometown show at the Fonda in LA. Watch the clip here:

Blondshell is also excited to announce her first headline tour of North America. The dates kick off July 7 in Portland, OR and conclude in San Francisco, CA on August 4. Along the way she will stop in New York City on July 19 and Los Angeles, CA on August 2. Brooklyn's Hello Mary will be the support for most of the tour.

Additionally, Blondshell will make her return to Austin for SXSW 2023 followed by a headline tour of the UK and Europe and slots at The Great Escape, London Calling, Wide Awake Festival, and Primavera Sound. All dates are below and tickets are on sale this Friday, here.

Listen to the new single here:

Blondshell SXSW Schedule:

Wed Mar 15: TBC pm - Brooklyn Vegan @ Mohawk

Wed Mar 15: 11pm - SPIN @ The Pershing

Thu Mar 16: 1pm - KCSN @ Convention Center

Thu Mar 16: 3:30pm - FLOOD @ Mohawk

Fri Mar 17: 10:30am - KGSR / ACL Radio @ Hotel Van Zandt

Fri Mar 17: 6pm - SXSanJose @ Hotel San Jose

Fri Mar 17: 10pm - Line of Best Fit @ Swan Dive

Blondshell Live Dates - new dates in bold:

05/11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère ^

05/14 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix ^

05/15 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37 ^

05/17 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub ^

05/18 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow SkyBar ^

05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24 - London, UK - Moth Club ~

05/25 - Manchester, UK - YES ^

05/26 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana &

05/27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/6 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

7/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

7/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

7/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

7/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

7/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

7/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

7/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

7/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

7/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

7/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

7/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

7/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

7/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

7/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

7/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

8/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

8/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

8/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

Photo by Daniel Topete