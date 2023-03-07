Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLONDSHELL Shares Her Take On The Cranberries' 'Disappointment'

BLONDSHELL Shares Her Take On The Cranberries' 'Disappointment'

On April 7 Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated self-titled debut album.

Mar. 07, 2023  

On April 7 Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

Today she gives listeners a special treat by way of her take of The Cranberries' deep cut "Disappointment" - a fan favorite that she played all last month on her sold-out tour with Suki Waterhouse. It's a non-album track, yet a powerful display of this artist-to-watch's eye-popping vocal range & use of loud/soft dynamics.

Of the track, Blondshell says, "I wanted to sing a song off of No Need To Argue, which is one of my favorite albums ever. Dolores' voice carries so much emotion throughout the entire album, not just on the big hits like 'Zombie,' but on the more understated songs as well. 'Disappointment' hits me so hard because it feels like heartbreak disguised as apathy. I wanted to sing the song how I heard it, with the intensity of the pain behind those airy, relaxed vocals and drums."

The song premiered on The Matt Wilkinson Show on Apple Music and you can listen to it here. To accompany the cover Blondshell has also released a lyric video made up of both digital and super-8 footage of her recent hometown show at the Fonda in LA. Watch the clip here:

Blondshell is also excited to announce her first headline tour of North America. The dates kick off July 7 in Portland, OR and conclude in San Francisco, CA on August 4. Along the way she will stop in New York City on July 19 and Los Angeles, CA on August 2. Brooklyn's Hello Mary will be the support for most of the tour.

Additionally, Blondshell will make her return to Austin for SXSW 2023 followed by a headline tour of the UK and Europe and slots at The Great Escape, London Calling, Wide Awake Festival, and Primavera Sound. All dates are below and tickets are on sale this Friday, here.

Listen to the new single here:

Blondshell SXSW Schedule:

Wed Mar 15: TBC pm - Brooklyn Vegan @ Mohawk

Wed Mar 15: 11pm - SPIN @ The Pershing

Thu Mar 16: 1pm - KCSN @ Convention Center

Thu Mar 16: 3:30pm - FLOOD @ Mohawk

Fri Mar 17: 10:30am - KGSR / ACL Radio @ Hotel Van Zandt

Fri Mar 17: 6pm - SXSanJose @ Hotel San Jose

Fri Mar 17: 10pm - Line of Best Fit @ Swan Dive

Blondshell Live Dates - new dates in bold:

05/11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère ^

05/14 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix ^

05/15 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37 ^

05/17 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub ^

05/18 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow SkyBar ^

05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24 - London, UK - Moth Club ~

05/25 - Manchester, UK - YES ^

05/26 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana &

05/27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/6 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

7/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

7/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

7/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

7/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

7/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

7/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

7/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

7/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

7/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

7/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

7/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

7/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

7/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

7/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

7/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

8/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

8/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

8/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

Photo by Daniel Topete



Taylor Swift, P!NK & More to Appear at the iHeart Radio Music Awards Photo
Taylor Swift, P!NK & More to Appear at the iHeart Radio Music Awards
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), and more. Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2 Photo
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Photo
Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Letter To The Queen of Soul 
Tuesday 7 March, 2023. ARETHA, a powerful memoir that celebrates the life and music of one of the  greatest voices in history, will have its world premiere in the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall on 17 and 18  June. 
Billy Dean Releases New Recording In Fairness To You Photo
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.

From This Author - Michael Major


Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's ClassicElisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
March 7, 2023

Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This FridayPage McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
March 7, 2023

January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on ShowtimeCATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime
March 7, 2023

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 WeeksLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks
March 7, 2023

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks – since the week of 1/16/23. “Live” held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN RoleInterview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: the Fallon Sun, a continuation of the popular BBC series. Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector who must work with Luther. Watch the interview video now!
share