BLONDSHELL Shares Cover of Sheryl Crow's 'If It Makes You Happy' For Amazon Music

Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the single pays tribute to Sheryl Crow's induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

Following the September release of the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has revealed her take on Sheryl Crow's “If It Makes You Happy” as an Amazon Music Original. Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the single pays tribute to Sheryl Crow's induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Speaking on her connection to the track, Sabrina says:

“I've always been inspired by Sheryl Crow's voice and the way she approaches writing. Her lyrics are so detailed but always have a conversational element too. I love when you can imagine an artist isn't taking on another persona for their songs - they're just speaking to you like they would speak to someone they know well. ‘If It Makes You Happy' is a song that has been in my life for so many years and I have been singing it for so long. I have a lot of joy attached to it.”

LISTEN/SHARE BLONDSHELL'S “IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY”

This summer Blondshell embarked on her first-ever headline tour of North America with numerous sold-out shows, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more. This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7.  Preceding the tour she will be playing a pair of shows in the UK and appearing at the Iceland Airwaves Festival.  She then kicks off 2024 with an AU/NZ run of Laneway Festival shows and her first appearance in Japan on February 13. All dates can be found below.

Blondshell released her eponymous debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records. The album garnered global critical acclaim, solidifying her position as one of the most promising breakthrough artists of the year. The praise continued into the summer with the LP landing on numerous “best of the year so far” lists including from NPR, NYLON, Consequence, i-D, Uproxx, and Paste. Building on her success Blondshell dropped a special Deluxe Edition of the LP. Necessitated by the resounding success of her music - measured not just in global sold-out tours, TV performances, and rave reviews - but also in Teitelbaum's ever-deepening resonance with a devoted fan base, Blondshell Deluxe Edition is anchored by five additional tracks in addition to the original album. The five include a Bossa-Nova-esque reworking of “Tarmac” (dubbed “Tarmac 2”), the previously released standalone single (“Cartoon Earthquake”), and a home demo version of “Kiss City.” The Deluxe version also features two new songs -  the open-hearted grunge ballad “Street Rat,” and “It Wasn't Love,” a lilting, haunting, organ-filled ode to a queer relationship. 

 

Blondshell (Deluxe Edition) track Listing:

1. Veronica Mars

2. Kiss City

3. Olympus

4. Salad

5. Sepsis

6. Sober Together

7. Joiner

8. Tarmac

9. Dangerous

10. It Wasn't Love

11. Street Rat

12. Cartoon Earthquake

13. Kiss City (home demo)

14. Tarmac 2

 

In April, Blondshell made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Salad” - watch that HERE

Watch Blondshell perform “Sepsis,” “Salad,” ”Dangerous” and “Tarmac” at the KEXP studio HERE.  

Read more about Blondshell in the bio, written by Jenn Pelly, here.  

 

Blondshell Live Dates:

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK - Thekla ^

11/01/23 - London, UK - Lafayette & **SOLD OUT*

11/03/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/04/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/07/23 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia %

11/08/23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre %

11/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern % **SOLD OUT*

11/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic %

11/13/23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %

11/17/23 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

11/18/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre % **SOLD OUT*

11/19/23 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple %

11/21/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

11/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater %

11/25/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

11/27/23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman %

11/28/23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall %

11/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater %

12/01/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater %

12/03/23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre %

12/04/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall 

12/07/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02/03/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/04/24 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/05/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

02/10/24 - Melbourne, Australia -  Laneway Festival

02/13/24 - Tokyo JP - WWWX

 

^ denotes with Oslo Twins

& denotes with Tiberius b

% denotes with Liz Phair



