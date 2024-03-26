BLONDSHELL Releases New Single 'Docket (Feat. Bully)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2023's breakthrough artist, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has released a new single, the hooky and joyous “Docket (feat. Bully)” via Partisan Records.

The track marks her first bit of new music since last fall and continues to exemplify Blondshell's distinctive blend of introspective songwriting and infectious melodies. "Docket (feat. Bully)" not only reaffirms her status as a rising star but also underscores her ability to push creative boundaries, expressing ideas that many of us only might think about quietly.

The vocal pairing between Blondshell and Bully and the tongue-in-cheek lyrics about risk-taking on tour make for a tasty, spirited collaboration. LISTEN/SHARE HERE.

Blondshell reflecting on the track and working with Bully:

“For me this is a song about splitting off from yourself. It's about uncertainty when you're in different environments all the time. In a way it's about wanting to cope with distance and change but it's also just a bit about being reckless.

I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully's voice on it. I'm a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn't stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I'm really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

Bully (Alicia Bognanno) adds:

“I'm a huge fan of Sabrina, I think she is incredible and I was over the moon that she asked me to be a part of her song. It makes me really happy seeing so many musicians in our indie world supporting and admiring one another. So thank you Sabrina and special shout out to her dog who I am a massive fan of as well.”

Rolling Stone has said that “(Blondshell's) shows reliably give a sense of catharsis to attendees, and to Teitelbaum herself.” She and her band will be touring the U.S. and Europe this Spring and Summer with both festival slots and her own headline shows. Stateside Blondshell will be appearing at, among others, Austin Psych Fest, Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA, Boston Calling Festival, and NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival in June. All dates can be found below with more to be confirmed.

Blondshell will also appear on the forthcoming Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, which is being released later this year via A24. The compilation also includes appearances from, among others, girl in red, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, and The National. The album is being released in celebration of the recent re-release of Jonathan Demme's iconic concert film of the same name and the 40th anniversary of its accompanying soundtrack album.

Blondshell released her self-titled debut album in the Spring of 2023 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim and followed it in the Fall with the release of a deluxe version that featured new tracks and alternative versions of older singles. As 2023 drew to a close the album landed on numerous year-end lists, garnering acclaim from outlets such as Rolling Stone, The LA Times, Billboard, NPR, Uproxx, and more.

Additionally, the LP's "Joiner '' earned a spot on Barack Obama's playlist for the year. The resounding success of Blondshell's music can be measured not just in global sold-out tours, TV performances, and rave reviews, but also in Teitelbaum's ever-deepening resonance with her devoted fan base. 2023 saw Blondshell criss-cross North America both on her own headline tour where she played to sold-out rooms and more recently as the support for Liz Phair. She made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Salad” - watch that HERE.

Blondshell Live Dates:

04/05/24 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for The Performings Arts - w/ Julia Jacklin

04/26/24 - Norman, OK - Norman Music Festival

04/28/24 - Austin, TX - Austin Psych Fest

05/04/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

05/06/24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

05/08/24 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

05/10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

05/26/24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

06/07/24 - Queens, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/30/24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

07/04/24 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

07/05/24 - Ewijk, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07/24 - Lac de Malsaucy, FR - Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/13/24 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

08/01-04/24 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

08/03/24 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

08/07/24 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival

08/09/24 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

08/10/24 - Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen

08/13/24 - Istanbul, TR - PSM Loves Summer / Zorlu

08/15/24 - Charleville Mezieres, FR - Le Cabaret Vert

08/16/24 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop

08/18/24 - Crickhowell UK - Green Man Festival

09/20-22/24 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

Photo by Muriel Knudson