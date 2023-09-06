BLONDSHELL Announces Digital Deluxe Release of 'Blondshell'

The special Deluxe Edition of her self-titled debut album is coming this October 6.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

One of this year’s most exciting breakthrough artists, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum), has announced the special Deluxe Edition of her self-titled debut album, coming this October 6th via Partisan Records.

The resounding success of her music - measured not just in global sold-out tours, TV performances, and rave reviews, but also in Teitelbaum’s ever-deepening resonance with a devoted fan base - has now necessitated its release. Blondshell Deluxe Edition is anchored by new tracks like the open-hearted grunge ballad “Street Rat” and a lilting, Bossa-Nova-esque reworking of “Tarmac” (dubbed “Tarmac 2”).

It also features another new song (“It Wasn’t Love”), a previously released standalone single (“Cartoon Earthquake”), and a home demo version of “Kiss City.” She’s celebrating the news by sharing “Street Rat,” and with a performance tonight at LA’s GRAMMY Museum.    

Already a staple of Blondshell’s live set, “Street Rat” is an open-hearted and dreamy grunge ballad. The track was written and recorded during the original album sessions and the accompanying music video directed by Muriel Knudsen was filmed during Blondshell’s sold-out North American summer tour.

Blondshell released her self-titled debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim.  The praise has continued into the summer with the LP landing on numerous  “best of the year so far” lists over the last month including from NPR, NYLON, Consequence, i-D, Uproxx, and Paste.

Blondshell finished up her first-ever headline tour of North America with numerous sold-out shows, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more. Tonight, she will join Bandsplain’s Yasi Salek for a very special conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum.

This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7, and has just confirmed an AU/NZ run of Laneway Festival shows for next year.  All dates can be found below.

Blondshell Live Dates:

09/06/23 - Los Angeles, CA - GRAMMY Museum

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK - Thekla ^

11/01/23 - London, UK - Lafayette &

11/03/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/04/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/07/23 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia %

11/08/23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre %

11/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern %

11/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic %

11/13/23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %

11/17/23 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

11/18/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre %

11/19/23 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple %

11/21/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

11/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater %

11/25/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

11/27/23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman %

11/28/23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall %

11/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater %

12/01/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater %

12/03/23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre %

12/04/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall 

12/07/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02/03/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/04/24 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/05/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

02/10/24 - Melbourne, Australia -  Laneway Festival

02/13/24 - Tokyo JP - WWWX

^ denotes with Oslo Twins

& denotes with Tiberius b

% denotes with Liz Phair

Photo Credit: Muriel Knudsen



