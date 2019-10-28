BLITZ VEGA Premiere 'Lost & Found' Music Video, Will Release New Single on Halloween

BLITZ VEGA (featuring Andy Rourke of The Smiths and KAV, formerly of Happy Mondays), have released a trippy, vibrant new music video for their song "Lost & Found," directed by the group's art director, former graffiti artist Paul Mulvey. The video follows the song's release last month. In addition to the new video, Blitz Vega will also be releasing their brand new single "LA Vampire" next week on Halloween.



A kaleidoscopic acid trip, the video for "Lost and Found" features bright and bold colors/symbols flooding the screen against distorted footage of the band playing live. The digital montage fits the song's message of hope perfectly, with the colors and special effects adding a euphoric vibe.



"We are living through chaotic times," says KAV. "The confusion & uncertainty is unsettling. People are understandably disillusioned, angry & frustrated. The level of dysfunction & madness is apparent every time we read the papers, go online or turn on our TV's. There is so much chaos. The hate preachers are gaining acceptance & there is uncertainty and toxicity in every day discourse which is affecting people's every day lives. It's a domino effect. But we have to be positive & find a way through."



He continues, "The song and video are about us not letting it tear us apart. Not letting the madness get to us. We are stronger than that! Find joy & happiness & do good where we can; however small it seems, it all adds up. It's about making the best of the good & bad times, because these are your times and you will never get them back."

One of the most revered bass players in alternative music, Andy Rourke helped craft the iconic sound of the '80s with The Smiths, who critics have called the most important alternative rock band to emerge from the British independent music scene of the 1980s. Based in NYC since 2009, composing, writing and recording on various projects. He recently guested live with fellow Smiths member Johnny Marr and over the years has toured and collaborated with The Stone Roses' Ian Brown & Mani Mounfield, Sinead O'Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, Killing Joke, Peter Hook, Bonehead from Oasis and, most recently, the band D.A.R.K. featuring Dolores O'Riordan who passed away unexpectedly last year.

Based out of Los Angeles since 2010, KAV helped Shaun Ryder re-form the legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays in 2004, getting the band back together and onstage to 10,000 people on London's Clapham Common (their first show in several years). He went on to tour internationally with the Happy Mondays for four years, co-writing their album Unkle Dysfunctional as well as the title track "Playground Superstar" from the soundtrack to the soccer film GOAL! After playing Coachella with Happy Mondays in 2007, he spent some time in LA, which started his love affair with California. KAV released his debut album The Man With No Shadow in 2012 and has toured around the US, UK, Europe with his solo project. He's guested live with Datarock several times, released a track "Mr Nice" in conjunction with Howard Marks and recorded a music project with the late, international fashion icon Zombie Boy.



"We have so much more music 'in the bag'," concludes Andy. "Lots of releases coming at you soon, plus more live shows & festivals in the works. I'm beyond excited and proud of this band! We hope to see you soon!"



Blitz Vega is Andy Rourke (bass) and KAV Blaggers (lead vocals/guitar). The live band is Thomas Arizmendi (guitar/backing vocals), Asa Brown (keyboards/backing vocals), Greg Gent (guitar/ backing vocals) and Craig Eriksson (drums).

