BLACKSTARKIDS Releases 'FRANKIE MUNIZ' Single and Video

BLACKSTARKIDS have released "FRANKIE MUNIZ" - their second single from the forthcoming new full-length Whatever, Man (out October 22 via Dirty Hit) - watch the music video below!

BLACKSTARKIDS' shimmering Gen-Z anthems have prompted international praise from Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit and DIY in the U.K., Coup De Main in Australia, Alternative Press here in the United States, and the support of Venezuelan DJ and producer, Arca. Their blissful DIY sound, which blends garage rock with synthpunk, and hip hop, rides a wave of influences, including Outkast, Smashing Pumpkins, Odd Future, and Weezer, to usher in a new wave of indie.

By seamlessly creating an intersection of topical and timely nostalgia and currently relevant pop culture references that highlight both their depth as musicians and witty personalities, BLACKSTARKIDS have garnered comparisons to Brockhampton and Bloc Party and been called a "90's baby literacy test" by Earmilk.

Dive deeper into BLACKSTARKIDS unique mindset by listening to "BRITNEY BITCH" (PRESS HERE) "SOUNDS LIKE FUN" (PRESS HERE), "TOO DEPRESSED 4 SEX" (PRESS HERE) and "LOVE, STARGIRL" (PRESS HERE).

Photo Credit: Jack Kelly

