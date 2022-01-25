BK Drip, Gregory Porter, Maja Hype & More Come to King's Theater This February

Kings Theatre will present a variety of shows this February in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include two seatings of SmartLess Tour Live with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett, BK Drip, Eden Ben Zaken and Eden Hason and more. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

Kings Theatre will kick off the month with two back to back shows of SmartLess Tour Live with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett on February 5th at 6PM & 10PM (doors at 4:30PM & 8:30PM). On February 11th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) a new wave of young Trap artists will take over Kings Theatre with BK Drip featuring performances by Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, BIA, Rowdy Rebel, Bizzy Banks, and more along with NYC's own Funk Flex.

Gregory Porter will take the stage on February 12th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) for an annual Valentine's Day concert with Superblue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter plus Samara Joy. The "Caribbean King of Comedy" Majah Hype will bring his Majah Issues tour to Kings on February 13th at 6:30PM (doors at 5:00PM). dodie "Build a Problem" Tour with Lizzy McAlpine will stop in Brooklyn February 24th at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM) and to round out the month, Kings is excited to present Israeli artists Eden Ben Zaken and Eden Hason who will unite on stage for a once in a lifetime collaboration on February 27th at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM).

By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that a patron has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children ages 5-11 are required to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.